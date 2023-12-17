ISRAEL-is CEO visits Australia to combat antisemitism  

In early December, ISRAEL-is CEO Nimrod Palmach embarked on a mission to Australia to speak to members of the Jewish community, non-Jewish audiences, public officials, teens, and young leaders about Hamas’ crimes against humanity. Palmach met with close to 1,500 people while lecturing about the Oct 7 atrocities and the global surge of antisemitism.

A model for improving Israel’s global image

Palmach presented the ISRAEL-is model for improving Israel’s global image and combatting antisemitism at this critical hour. ISRAEL-is trains twenty-five thousand young Israelis annually to be “ambassadors” for Israel by teaching them how to tell their personal stories.

The varied meetings and discussions led by Palmach in Australia also dealt with the fact that today, many public figures who support antisemitic actions and worldviews receive widespread exposure, propagating misinformation and false narratives. Palmach, a special forces major in the IDF reserves search and rescue unit, traveled to Israel’s south on the morning of October 7 and was involved in the battles at Kibbutz Alumim and Kibbutz Be’eri. As such, Palmach gave personal testimony on the vulnerability, assaults, and rape of women during the massacre.

During his visit to Australia, Palmach was interviewed by members of the Australian media, including The Australian newspaper, which published an in-depth article on his experiences, and Sky News.

This article was written in cooperation with ISRAEL-is.