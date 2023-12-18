Due to the swelling antisemitism plaguing city streets, college campuses, and Jewish communities around the world following the October 7 Hamas rampage, United Hatzalah (UH) of Israel has launched several training programs to help people impacted by these current events across the globe.

After a first training course focused on treating psychological trauma, UH – the nation’s largest fully-volunteer emergency medical service has announced the establishment of the groundbreaking service to enhance the safety and preparedness of Jewish communities globally, providing essential skills and knowledge to enable them to respond effectively in emergencies.

The International Task Force will start with the first free digital course led by certified course directors via an online e-learning platform. The course will cover critical topics such as first aid, bleeding control, triage under challenging circumstances, and tactical trauma-kit usage. By empowering individuals with these skills, the initiative seeks to ensure better outcomes for those facing emergencies before professional help arrives.

UH, with its dedicated team of over 7,000 paramedics, doctors, and medical professionals, responds to 2,500 emergency calls 24/7 daily in Israel and conducts international missions in response to disasters abroad. The organization’s expertise was evident on October 7 when its teams played a crucial role in responding to the savage attack against Israel, and UH was among the first to arrive and treat the injured.

“We believe that preparedness is key in an ever-changing world,” said Dovie Maisel, UH vice president of operations. “By joining the International Task Force, individuals and communities can take a proactive step to enhance their safety and preparedness. Participants in the online training courses will gain knowledge and techniques on how to properly react in the face of antisemitic attacks before the arrival of definitive care and that time can make a big difference.

“We believe in the power of the community. The people closest to us will be the most likely to be able to save our lives if something terrible happens. We certainly hope that there will not be a need for these skills to be put into practice, but at the same time, it is vital to ensure that individuals and communities are well-prepared and confident in responding to such incidents should the need arise.”

For more information and to register for the International Task Force training session, go to https://israelrescue.org/program/itf/