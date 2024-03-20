North Carolina congresswoman calls for uniform antisemitism reporting for colleges

The Department of Education should establish a uniform reporting system for antisemitism under Title VI for colleges and universities receiving federal funding, North Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said in a letter she signed Tuesday on Capitol Hill with representatives from Olami, a Jewish organization for college students and young professionals.

"We strongly urge the Department of Education, pursuant to its statutory authority under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, to issue a rule to implement a uniform reporting system of all instances of antisemitic bias and discrimination at all colleges and universities that receive federal funding," the letter said.

The Department of Education should terminate federal assistance to any college or university that fails to comply with the proposed reporting requirements, it went on.

"These reporting requirements would supplement, not replace, existing reporting systems within the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights - and ensure postsecondary educational institutions document and take seriously any and all instance of antisemitic bias and discrimination," the letter said.

Olami Managing Director Rabbi David Markotwiz told the Post that he and other organization staff members keep hearing students talk about feeling helpless on their college campuses in the wake of October 7. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC) with students lobbying for action on campus antisemitism. (credit: COURTESY OFFICE OF REP. MACE)

No accountability for antisemitism, Olami director charges

Markowitz recalled telling students about different places they could report incidents of antisemitism, but students kept saying "they don't do anything."

"And we were bothered," Markowitz said. "What do you mean, they don't do anything? How could it be that they don't do anything?"

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a graduate student at Harvard's Divinity School who testified about campus antisemitism earlier this month in a hearing on Capitol Hill, said he submitted more than 40 complaints to the university's newly established Antisemitism Task Force and did not receive any responses.

Harvard and other universities refuse to meaningfully engage or respond to reports of antisemitism, according to Kestenbaum, and he would certainly support a national reporting system if it can help mediate this failure.

"So what exactly is the value of the antisemitism task force if they simply don't respond?" Markowitz said. "So when we started looking into it from a legal perspective, [asking] 'doesn't the university have some sort of accountability about responding to complaints from students?' As it turns out, not really."

Markowitz indicated that if a student submits a complaint to a university, there is no oversight, transparency, or accountability for the university to report that complaint to the Office of Civil Rights. Markowitz said the best that happens is a "Dear Colleague" letter from the Department of Education, like the one issued on Nov. 7 which reminded universities of their legal obligations under Title VI. "To which we said well, why do you need to remind them to keep the law? Why isn't it just set up right so that anytime a student issues a complaint to the university, they simply have to share the information that there was a complaint received and that they responsibly dealt with it?" Markowitz said.

Markowitz also called for universities to respond to complaints within a reasonable timeframe.

By extension, Markowitz said it's the Department of Education's responsibility to ensure that students receive a response from their universities that is in line with Title VI.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that there's no situation where a student goes to school, and they feel they're not going to be heard. We're hearing from students all across the country that they stopped reporting. They don't even bother because they know that nobody is going to respond," Markowitz said. "And that learned helplessness is the scariest place to be."

Markowitz and 25 students with Olami are spending several days in Washington meeting with dozens of lawmakers as well as representatives of the Department of Education. Several students spoke at Tuesday's press conference with Mace and shared their experiences of antisemitism on campus.

The surge in antisemitism demands immediate action from institutions of higher learning, Mace said in a statement to the Post.

"Their failure to meet their obligations to students and disregard for our guidance is unacceptable. We demand decisive steps from these institutions to combat antisemitism and Jewish hate, rather than mere lip service," Mace said. "The Zero Tolerance National Reporting System empowers Jewish students with a vital voice and safety net. It's time for higher education to prioritize real change and ensure a zero-tolerance policy against antisemitism."

The Post has reached out to the Department of Education for comment.