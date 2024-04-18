South Carolina to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

The South Carolina legislature passed a bill on Wednesday to make the working definition of antisemitism presented by the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA) the official definition of anti-Jewish bias and discrimination when assessing whether acts may violate state law.

The bill passed in the state's senate unanimously, having already passed the state's house of representatives unanimously last May. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has already expressed his support for the bill.

The IHRA definition includes as an example of antisemitism “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

The bill will be sent to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for signing. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Definition has been adopted by many other states, groups

The IHRA definition has been embraced by more than 1,200 entities around the world, including 35 US states, 91 US cities and municipalities, the US State Department, and President Biden’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, as well as by many other nations, according to the Jewish Federations of North America, which wrote a letter in February to members of the US Congress supporting the definition.

Antisemitic incidents have surged in the United States and around the world since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel opened the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas and its allies.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.