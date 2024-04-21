Jewish Yale student jabbed in eye with flag pole by anti-Israel protesters

A Jewish Yale University student was jabbed in the eye with a flag pole by an anti-Israel protest on Saturday night, Sophomore Sahar Tartak told The Jerusalem Post.

Tartak, a history student and editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, had attempted to film the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that had been set up on the campus.

The visibly religious Jewish student and her friend were immediately met with a wall of five activists each, who did not allow them to pass.

“One of them takes their Palestinian flag and waves it in my face and then jabs it in the face,” said Tartak.

Tartak reported the assault to campus police, but she is unaware of any action taken besides calling an ambulance for her. The student went to the hospital, but was discharged and will not suffer permanent damage. Mentally, however, Tartak said that she was in an “awful” state. Sahar Tartak confronted by anti-Israel protesters at Yale, April 20, 2024. (credit: Gabriel Diamond)

Returning to campus has become a daunting prospect, as according to her “All these students know who I am.”

Support for terrorists at protest

The protesters had also pushed Tartak and her friend repeatedly, she said. The student also noted that she had seen signs of Walid Daqqah, the recently-deceased terrorist who was part of a cell that kidnapped, tortured and murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam in 1984.

Tartak said that she told officers that they should disband the encampment, but they responded that they needed authorization. Tartak noted that the police were outnumbered, with only 7 officers to police a thousand activists.

Yalies for Palestine and American Muslims for Palestine Connecticut said on social media that they had succeeded on Saturday because no arrests had been made during their protests, which began on Friday in response to the attempts to remove a similar encampment at Columbia University.

“These students are violating every policy in the books, they should have been disbanded immediately,” said Tartak. “These students have taken over campus, and it’s an intimidation tactic.”