Pro-Palestine bus driver removed Israeli passenger for commenting on pro-Palestine symbol

A pro-Palestine bus driver in Manchester removed an Israeli passenger from the bus after she commented on a pro-Palestine symbol, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

In response to the incident, the Manchester Jewish Council responded: "As the Jewish community exits its Passover, we are once again frightened by company employees contracted by Manchester City Council who are openly displaying political symbols relating to the current conflict in the Middle East."

A bus stop partaking in the campaign with a photo of Kfir Bibas (credit: LAPAM)

Protecting Jewish public safety

The Jewish council further said that Jewish people are being targeted for attacks in various public places, "it is unacceptable that they face fear and unrest just trying to access public transportation."

"We appreciate the swift response from the company following this incident, which was raised with their team." the Jewish council thanked the company, further adding: "The council will formally write to the company's representatives and CEO to ensure they rigorously enforce a policy of no political statements by staff."

When asked, the bus services company responded that they would conduct an internal investigation into the matter.