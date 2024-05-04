Jerusalem’s Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies opens doors to US college students

The Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies announced on Friday that in response to the pro-Palestinian protests taking over US campuses, the educational institute will open its programs for current college students wishing to transfer immediately.

"The very nature of the recent demonstrations at campuses has left us all shaken," said Rabbi Leon Morris, President of Pardes Institute, in a letter to supporters. "The fact that there are some young Jews who have chosen to ally themselves with these protests is highly troubling."

Pardes had previously only been open to college graduates but is changing its policy now to support “Jewish learning at a critical time.”

"We do this not only to provide a safe space for students to continue their learning, but also because we know the importance of Jewish education in combating ignorance and creating deeper connections to one's identity," Rabbi Morris stated. A DEDICATION ceremony takes place for a new Torah scroll to be used at Pardes’s future home. (credit: AVIV NAVEH)

"At Pardes, diving into Jewish text and tradition is a transformative journey...and when our students leave they are dedicated to making sure that Jewish learning is central to their Jewish life," Rabbi Morris wrote. "Together we can combat ignorance and nurture strong Jewish identities."

Current undergraduates interested in applying to Pardes programs amid the campus unrest are encouraged to visit Pardes.org.il for more information.

About Pardes

The Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies describes itself as “an open, inclusive, diverse and intellectually challenging Jewish learning community based in Jerusalem with programs worldwide.”