African-American denounces pro-Palestinian UCLA protesters as 'racist'

African-American University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) student Milagro Jones had his passage blocked on campuses and was told to leave the grounds by pro-Palestinian protesters last week, according to American media.

American media further stated that during one of the altercations with the students, Milagro reportedly accused the pro-Palestinian protesters of racism and discrimination, arguing a “white man” was telling him to leave.

“They wouldn’t let me move, period. They had me completely surrounded,” he told CNN. “They were saying I was an Israeli agitator, I don’t even know what that is,” he added.

University of California Police officers stand guard during demonstrations by protesters in support of Palestinians in Gaza and pro-Israel counter-protesters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) in Los (credit: DAVID SWANSON/REUTERS)

'Opposed to any type of discrimination'

He noted that as an African-American, he is opposed to “any type of discrimination.” “I stand for zero tolerance for antisemitism on the campus,” Jones emphasized.

The event comes amid pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA last week, which saw students clash with police who attempted to remove the encampments that had previously been set up on campus by demonstrators.

In an incident, violence erupted between pro-Palestinian protestors and pro-Israel demonstrators.

Due to the events on campus, UCLA cautioned students to avoid the campus last week and said classes would be held remotely.

Michael Starr and Danielle Greyman-Kannard contributed to this article.