Closed-door US House briefing on campus antisemitism hosts ISGAP exec

A closed-door briefing was held by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday on the rise of antisemitism at US universities.

Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) executive director Dr. Charles Asher Small spoke during the meeting to address the sweeping rise in antisemitism seen in the wake of October 7 and the Israel-Hamas war.

His address, alongside Prof. David Bernstein from George Mason University Antonin Scalia Law School, was titled “The Origins and Implications of Rising Antisemitism in Higher Education.”

“It was an honor to be able to present in front of the Committee,” Dr. Small said. “I am grateful to Chairman Comer, Congressman Raskin and the committee members for taking time to hear me. I am particularly grateful to the committee members for taking issues of antisemitism sweeping through the country in a serious manner.

Congressman James Comer, who had chaired the discussion, thanked Dr. Small and Prof. Bernstein for their new insights on the scourge of antisemitism in universities.