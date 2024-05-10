New York City bar cancels Eurovision watch party in boycott of Eden Golan

A Eurovision song contest viewing party at New York City's 3 Dollar Bill bar was canceled on Thursday after Israeli singer Eden Golan advanced to the final.

The "Queer-owned and operated Nightclub" apologized for hosting the event and that hosting the party did not align with their values.

Ritchie Torres slams decision

Eden Golan representing Israel performs on stage during the rehearsal of the second semi-final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, in Malmo, Sweden, May 8, 2024. (credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)

"We understand the concerns raised by our community regarding the need for boycott," said the bar, adding the hashtag "never again for anyone."

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres blasted the decision as antisemitism. He argued that while the anti-Israel movement insisted that it was not antisemitic, boycotting only the Israeli government, "the prohibition of performing while Jewish tells a different story."

"A NYC bar cancelled a viewing of Eurovision because it features an Israeli, Eden Golan," Torres wrote on X. "Golan is being boycotted not because of what she did but because of who she is."

A NYC bar cancelled a viewing of Eurovision because it features an Israeli, Eden Golan (20). Golan is being boycotted not because of what she did but because of who she is.There’s a word for this: antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/N3YZJMFyMq — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 10, 2024

Golan advanced to the final with her song Hurricane after the semi-final show on Thursday.