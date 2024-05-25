Police arrest Israeli high school student who attacked pro-Palestine encampments at UCLA

Three weeks after a mob attacked pro-Palestinian activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, police have made their first arrest in the violence, a man they say was seen in video footage beating victims with a wooden pole.

The suspect, identified as Edan On, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday in the city of Beverly Hills and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the UCLA Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

The man, who police said had no affiliation with UCLA, was reported by local media to be a Beverly Hills High School student.

His arrest was the first by police in their investigation of the violence that flared on campus between pro-Palestinian activists occupying a tent camp to protest Israel's war in Gaza, and a group who attacked them late on the night of April 30.

Assailants stormed protest site with clubs and poles

The masked assailants, described by university officials and police as "instigators," stormed the protest site with clubs and poles, sparking a pitched skirmish in which both sides traded blows and doused each other with pepper spray. The encampment occupants said fireworks were also hurled at them. Police officers stand guard, on the day a pro-Palestinian activists' set up an encampment, at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, US, May 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

University officials and police came under harsh criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom and others for how they responded to the confrontation, which continued for at least three hours into the early morning of May 1 before police moved in and restored order.