Anti-Israel groups call for 'worldwide escalation' with 'intifada in every capital'

Several anti-Israel groups called for worldwide escalation and disruptions in cities and universities in response to the ongoing military operations against Hamas in Rafah on Monday.

"Escalate protests to an open intifada in every capital and city in order to deprive the world from its heavy slumber that comes at the expense of the bodies and remains of those that survive; disrupt all facets of daily life until our people can breathe freely without the taint of the Israeli, American, and European war machine," said a call for a "worldwide escalation" issued by the small Gaza Group, but was shared by the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee, Princeton SJP, Penn Students Against the Occupation, Writers Against the War on Gaza

The anti-Israel groups not only called for the paralysis of normal life outside of the Levant, but also across "historic Palestine, from every checkpoint and street corner to the face of every settler and soldier."

The call for escalation came in response to an Israeli airstrike on two Hamas senior commanders on Sunday which caused the accidental death of dozens of Palestinian civilians.

The United States and European countries were providing Israel with political cover, and increased pressure was needed on these polities after "movements, slogans, and chants have failed to deter" Israeli military action.

Call to action

AN ANTI-ISRAEL demonstration takes places in New York City, last month (credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

"Raise the ceiling of the global solidary movement and immediately escalate all protest and pressure against Israel's accomplices in the genocide, whether it is those who offer it a political and diplomatic cover for the occupation or those who supply it with a steady stream of military and financial support, as well as those engaging in cynical maneuvers that prolong the suffering of our people in Gaza," said the call to action.

"Create urgent and serious pressure on all parties to open the Rafah crossing, secure the evacuation of thousands of wounded, bring in necessary medical supplies, and for all international organizations to assume their responsibilities towards civilians fleeing from the endless cycle of death and displacement."

National American anti-Israel called for increased protests in response to the Rafah collateral damage incident.

"We will not allow for the slaughter of our people to continue without erupting a fire of revolution," National Students for Justice in Palestine said on social media. "As the [Detroit] People’s Conference [for Palestine] comes to a wrap, we are as affirmed as ever in our commitment to dismantle all those who facilitate the colonization of Palestine and the brutal murder of our people."

NSJP, Answer Coalition, People's Forum , and Palestinian Youth Movement called for supporters to join them for a June 8 protest outside the White House.

People's Forum executive director Manolo De Los Santos, said that pro-Palestinian activists should not lose hope in online debates, as "Militancy grows from organization and mass movements not influencers. This is the moment to mobilize & organize. Join the millions fighting to change the world and free Palestine! See you in DC."

Within our Lifetime called for "autonomous action all day" in New York City.

"Yesterday's massacre demands a sustained response," said WOL. "Form splinter marches or get a crew together. The genocide is made possible by countless institutions in the city. find a target and take autonomous action for Gaza!"