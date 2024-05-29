'F**k you, white boy': NYC man indicted for sexist, anti-white, antisemitic assaults

After a series of violent and aggressive anti-woman, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents, a Brooklyn man was indicted on Tuesday, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

In November, a Jewish couple was walking their dog in Union Square when they saw Skiboky Stora, 40, tearing down posters of people taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. The 28-year-old woman took a picture of Stora, and when he noticed the couple staring at him he reportedly followed them shouting antisemitic and anti-white remarks such as “F**k you, white boy.”

“Die, Jews, Die!” Stora allegedly yelled as he followed the victims into a building lobby when a good Samaritan invited the couple in to shelter them from the harassment.

Escalating into physical assaults

Stora allegedly elbowed a 17-year-old Caucasian student in the neck in Chelsea on September 20, allegedly stating “You people think you can do whatever the f**k you want.”

In another incident in Chelsea on October 26, a 37-year-old white woman was allegedly elbowed in the shoulder by Stora as he passed. Members of the NYPD and Federal Law Enforcement create a security perimeter on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

The series of attacks escalated in late March, when Stora allegedly struck a 23-year-old white woman in the head in Chelsea. The women was reportedly brought to the ground by the blow as suffered swelling on the side of her head.

Stora was arrested two days later, on March 27, after a joint investigation by the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg thanked the NYPD for their cooperation in the case.

Stora was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime, one count of stalking in the third degree as a hate crime, and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“Skiboky Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion,” said Bragg. “Much of what defines our city is respect and acceptance of all people. Nobody should have to fear for their safety because of their identity. I thank our prosecutors for their unwavering commitment in seeking justice for these victims.”