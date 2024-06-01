How did antisemitism become the new mainstream, what can be done? - interview

Since October 7, there has been a significant rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide, coinciding with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and manifesting into a semi-global campus encampment protest movement.

To understand the current state of antisemitism, how it got to this point, and what can be done, The Jerusalem Post sat down with Charles Asher Small, the founding director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy.

ISGAP is dedicated to researching and combating the global rise of antisemitism through high-caliber scholarship, informing both academia and policy-makers.

Antisemitism and Jewish scapegoating have persisted for centuries. Today, however, there are notable distinctions in contemporary antisemitism compared to historical norms.

“This leaves many people illiterate in understanding antisemitism’s complexities,” Small explained.

Historically, antisemitism evolved from religious roots to a racist nationalist phase. Today, it primarily attacks Jewish peoplehood and our connection to Israel.

“Contemporary antisemitism is genocidal in its nature and serves as an early-warning system for other societal crises,” he added.

A defining characteristic of contemporary antisemitism is its adaptability and ability to be molded to reflect the issues of the modern day.

According to Small, “Antisemitism is incredibly adaptable. Communists accuse Jews of being capitalists, while capitalists call Jews communists. White supremacists claim Jews are not white, while some black groups and so-called progressives in elite universities say Jews are white oppressors.” This flexibility makes it a persistent and dangerous form of hatred, he said.

Attacking Jews at their core identity

Unlike past forms, today’s antisemitism often focuses on delegitimizing the Jewish state and questioning Jewish identity.

“This form of antisemitism is particularly dangerous because it is inherently genocidal,” Small noted. “The current global crises – economic instability, weakening nation-states, and cultural tensions – fuel antisemitism, as extremist ideologies exploit it to attack centers of democracy,” he added.

Antisemitism has been steadily increasing for decades. Small recalled a moment with Elie Wiesel in 2003 when he addressed the Canadian Parliament, where Wiesel already felt that the state of antisemitism was an emergency.

“The situation has worsened significantly since then. The current surge is not solely due to the recent conflict but is part of a longer trend,” Small said.

The demonization of Jewish people and Zionism has been present for decades, especially in academic settings. Small discussed how this ideology, initially tolerated in elite universities, has now spilled into public discourse and protests.

“The demonization of Jews and Israel has been brewing in elite universities for decades, particularly in departments like Middle East studies, social theory, and cultural studies. Edward Said’s rhetoric and that of Rashid Khalidi and other scholars at elite universities, since the 1980s, which compared Jews to Nazis and Palestinians to Jews, and asserted that Israel was a white colonial apartheid state, has become mainstream,” he said. This lays the foundation to delegitimize Israel from both an Islamist and radical-left perspective.

Combating this issue while safeguarding free speech is challenging. Small emphasized the importance of free speech and academic freedom but warned against universities becoming platforms for hate speech or taking money from regimes promoting antisemitism and antidemocratic values.

“We need transparency and accountability in university funding and a recommitment to genuine liberal education. Universities should start losing their nonprofit status in the United States because they’re acting as corporations, not as institutions that provide high-caliber liberal education,” he asserted.

ISGAP also investigates the role of Qatari funding in American universities. “Our research has revealed significant financial ties and research projects with potential military implications, which raise concerns about national security and academic integrity. We share our findings with policy-makers worldwide to foster informed decision-making and address the growing threat of antisemitism,” he concluded.

Small elaborated on the Texas A&M-Qatar University controversy, revealing a $1 billion contract between Texas A&M and the Qatari regime, which was not disclosed as required by law. This contract included Qatar purchasing the intellectual property rights of 503 research projects, some with potential military and nuclear implications.“The Qatari regime, which supports the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas and has ties with Iran, the Taliban and al-Qaeda, is using its financial power to influence American universities. This is a significant concern for both antisemitism and national security,” he explained.

The Qatari regime adheres to the Muslim Brotherhood’s ideology, which is fundamentally antisemitic and antidemocratic. Small highlighted that the Muslim Brotherhood takes this a step further by implementing the Protocols of the Elders of Zion directly into its charter and spiritual basis. “By funding American universities, they are spreading this ideology. This is not just an academic issue; it’s a strategic threat to democratic societies,” he said.

DESPITE THE challenges, there is hope.

“We are fortunate to have Israel and a rich cultural heritage that has survived many adversities. Jews must take pride in our identity and values, rooted in profound ethical traditions. By being strong and united, we can garner support from the silent majority, who value democracy and reject hatred,” he said.

There is growing recognition among policy-makers of the threat posed by foreign funding in higher education. Small is cautiously optimistic that there will be more scrutiny and regulations to ensure transparency and protect democratic values.

“Universities need to wake up to the reality of their actions and their impact on society,” he stated.

The long-term outlook for combating antisemitism requires addressing systemic problems.

“We are at a tipping point. The global economic crisis, weakening states, and the rapid spread of information and disinformation are contributing to societal fragmentation. Antisemitism is an early-warning system for deeper issues. Intellectual and political leaders must address these systemic problems to protect democratic values and institutions,” he said.

Small proposed several solutions to combat the growing threat of antisemitism.

“The Jewish community is blessed to have a strong cultural heritage and the State of Israel. We must take pride in our identity and values and draw strength from our traditions.

“Jewish unity is essential, particularly in Israel, where national unity is critical.

“Jews outside Israel, especially in the United States, should revisit, learn, study, and embrace our rich cultural and ethical traditions. We need to define ourselves based on our concepts and wisdom, and not let others define us,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of holding universities accountable and ensuring transparency in their funding sources.

“Policy-makers must scrutinize foreign investments in higher education and ensure that universities are not compromised by these funds from antidemocratic, anti-American, sexist, homophobic, and genocidal antisemites. It’s crucial to safeguard democratic values and protect academic integrity,” he added.

At ISGAP, Small and his team focus on high-caliber research and scholarship to inform academia, education, and policy.

“We’re currently working on several projects, including examining the Muslim Brotherhood’s strategic goals. One key project involves analyzing the Brotherhood’s efforts to isolate Israel from the United States and Western countries. We discovered that the Brotherhood’s aim is to weaken democratic societies by spreading antisemitism and antidemocratic rhetoric,” he said.

