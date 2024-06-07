Over 100 Jewish BBC affiliates sign letter alleging double standard of broadcaster

Over 100 Jewish BBC employees, contractors, suppliers, and contributors signed an open letter Wednesday accusing the BBC of double standards over their response to a cricket commentator’s controversial statements, Variety reported.

“As BBC staff, contractors, suppliers and contributors who are Jewish, from across the television and film industry, we write to you today in disbelief,” the letter began, which was signed by 119 Jewish BBC affiliates in total, 55 of whom remained anonymous due to fears of backlash.

The double standard in question is BBC’s response to commentator Qasim Sheikh, who has been accused of posting racist tweets on X, in comparison to its response to Michael Vaughan, a commentator, who was suspended from commentating for the BBC in 2021 after being accused of making a racist comment before a 2009 match.

Vaughan had even denied the allegations and was later cleared by the UK’s cricketing authority on a “balance of probabilities” and returned to his BBC duties in 2023.

'Kids Killers Union'

Qasim Sheikh had retweeted an edited photo of world leaders, including Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu with Hitler-style mustaches under the words "Kids Killers Union." (L-R): US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90, REUTERS)

He also referred to Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer as "genocide enablers."

The letter continued, “Qasim Sheikh was a key part of the Test Match Special team on Tuesday 4th June for the Scotland v England T20 game, despite the fact the BBC knew he has in the past few months on social media posted (and re-posted) rhetoric that is both racist and wholly undermines civility in public discourse.”

The letter also revealed that Sheikh, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “claims that the terrorists were justified in their indiscriminate mass rape and slaughter in order “to defend themselves,” regarding October 7.

The letter then compares the BBC’s actions toward Vaughan. “When in 2021 Michael Vaughan was accused of racist comments (made in 2009, which he categorically denied) he was promptly dropped from the BBC commentary team,” the letter said.

It continued, “A mere accusation was enough for him to be suspended from all cricket commentary with the BBC statement: 'While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons, we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment.' The BBC also did not hesitate to drop the radio show Vaughan co-presented with Phil Tufnell.”

The letter then asks how the Jewish community can trust the BBC with its news when it treats its Jewish staff with such double standards.

In a statement, Mr Sheikh said the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel was "morally reprehensible" and that he wanted "all conflict" to stop.

The BBC spoke to Sheikh about the posts and issued a statement saying, "If my messages have caused people to think I am supporting the attacks of 7 October, then that would not sit well with me, and I apologize for any offense this has caused,” the broadcasting company published Tuesday.

"I would never seek to support any loss of innocent lives. That was not my intention,” he continued.

Sheikh said that he welcomed the opportunity to "clearly state" his views and that there was "no way" he would have supported theOctober 7 attacks on Israel.