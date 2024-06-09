Anti-Israel activists share conspiracies and massacre narrative after hostage rescue

Anti-Israel activists expressed dismay on social media at the news of the IDF rescue of four hostages from terrorists in Gaza on Saturday, claiming that the Israeli military had conducted a massacre of Palestinians disproportionate to the number freed them from Hamas captivity, and asserting that the IDF was aided by the US military, and assuring supporters that the operation wasn't a success because of the amount of previously and slain hostages.

The alleged casualty count fluctuated on Saturday on social media as anti-Israel commentators published responses to the raid, claiming around 80-200 Gazans had been killed as terrorists fought with IDF rescue units. Writer Mariam Barghouti claimed late Saturday that 210 had been killed and the casualty count was still rising.

"Israeli Shabak reporting that [the] Israeli army 'rescued' four of the Israeli hostages like it’s some achievement," Barghouti said on X. "It took 245 days, the slaughter of 40,000 Palestinians most of whom are children, the killing of 70 of the Israeli hostages by Israeli air strikes and at least 3 of them by direct field executions, and Israel is trying to sell this as [an] achievement. What a delusional regime that’s truly trying to find anything to justify its slaughter."

The social media account allegedly run by Lebanese commentator Sarah Abdallah claimed that "mostly women in children" were killed in the rescue operation.

"The media won’t tell you this but Israel just killed 150 Palestinians in Nuseirat refugee camp today," said the Abdallah account. "This is a massacre. Israel is committing the worst crimes in modern history, and Western regimes are calling it 'self-defense.'" Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Abed Khaled)

Analyst Omar Baddar described the rescue as worse than the deadliest mass-shootings in US history.

"If Hamas had killed 200+ Israelis today, that massacre would dominate all media coverage," said Baddar. "But Palestinian lives don’t matter, so the massacre is a footnote."

'A diplomatic agreement with Hamas'

Activist Noura Erakat claimed that "Israel could have had all of its civilian hostages returned on October 8 through a diplomatic agreement with Hamas," but that instead it "shot to death nearly as many hostages as it extracted through military op[erations] and destroyed all uni[versities], hospitals, cities (minus Rafah) & killed 40,000 Palestinians."

Egyptian Actor Amr Waked asserted that Hamas had allowed the hostages to be rescued as part of a political maneuver, and they would not have escaped alive unless Hamas had willed it so.

"Israel killed more than estimated so far 150 Palestinian civilians in an operation to release 4 prisoners of war," said Waked. "The prisoners were all alive and in good health. Hamas did not kill any of the four POWs. You cannot ignore this!"

Palestinian journalist Hind Khoudary said on social media in response to the rescue operation that 210 people were killed to rescue four others, and asked "Can we delete today from the calendar?"

Abdullah Omar, claiming to be blogging from Gaza and near the weekend fighting, called for social media users to follow him on X as Gazans were "here now in our last moments" so he could show the world the supposed massacre.

"To free 4 of the prisoners, they killed at least 50 Palestinians in central Gaza," said Omar. "Where is the humanity? Where’s the global outrage? Are you satisfied with what is happening to us amid the silence?"

British commentator Richard Medhurst contended that it was "Jewish supremacy and white supremacy" that allowed Israel to justify what he deemed a disproportionate outcome of more Gazans slain than Israelis rescued.

"Do you know how Hamas can kidnap 10 Israelis and use them to free 100 Palestinians?" said Medhurst. "Because Zionism makes you believe that a Jew is worth more than any other human being. It makes you stupid and desperate. "Any negotiator worth their salt knows it's actually a very generous offer from Hamas. Those Israelis have spent far, far less time in captivity; they were treated humanely; and many are not civilians but PoWs. Palestinians should be demanding way more than they currently are."

Israeli activist Alon Mizrahi said that the death of 250 Palestinians wasn't to save hostages, as the hostages were just an excuse to murder Gazans "as part of the US and Israel's final solution to the Palestinian problem, which they are carrying out openly for the whole world to see."

Mizrahi also implied that because of the raid, Hamas would decide to kill to hostages.

"The rescue of 4 Israeli captives is very bad news for the dozens of Israelis Hamas still holds," said Mizrahi. "Israel is telling Hamas it doesn't have any reason to keep the captives alive, as Israel has given up on getting them released except by force."

Controversial social media influencer Jackson Hinkle claimed that the Israeli military killed "150 Palestinians in the Nuseirat airstrikes." Hinkle, like other anti-Israel activists, argued against the framing of the operation as a success by arguing that Israel had killed more hostages in operations than it had saved.

Baddar claimed that the Israeli military had killed 70 hostages over the course of the eight months of war between Israel and Hamas, rendering "Their kill-to-rescue ratio stands at 10:1."

"You can only deem this a success if you share the Israeli government’s view that the destruction of Gaza is worth more than the lives of hostages," said Baddar.

Some activists like the Iranian regime-associated Medhurst shared Hamas claims that Israeli hostages were killed during the Saturday raid. Medhurst, Hinkle, and Australian Pro-Assad commentator Maram Susli also pushed the narrative that Noa Argamani's appearance proved that Hamas treated the captives better than Israel treated captured Hamas operatives. Medhurst compared Argamani's smile to that of Nazis held by the Allies freed after the war.

Susli and other activists attacked the character of the hostages, claiming that they were "IDF terrorists prisoners" who "should be in prison forever."

"If four ISIS terrorists escaped a prison camp would you be celebrating? Would you be calling them 'hostages?' remarked Susli. "If an IDF prisoner of war tries to escape imprisonment, Palestinians are well within their right to shoot them under international law Article 42 of the Geneva Conventions. The fact that four IDF terrorists are now free in the world is a terrible risk to children."

Susli claimed that US Delta Forces had participated in the operation, with Abdallah and Medhurst claiming that the operation had been launched from the US humanitarian aid pier.

"I told you from day one that stupid pier is a cover for a US military foothold," said Medhurst, urging the Houthis to engage in further maritime terrorism in response.