Germany's Olaf Scholz dismisses professor for liking antisemitic posts - report

The government's Deputy Spokesperson was quoted in the newspaper as saying, "From the Chancellor's point of view, the allegations against her are serious and have not yet been resolved."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 9, 2024 09:43
People attend a solidarity rally to mark the 76th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" to commemorate the mass dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)
People attend a solidarity rally to mark the 76th anniversary of the "Nakba" or "catastrophe" to commemorate the mass dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

Geraldine Rauch, President of the Technische Universität Berlin, was removed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz from her position as an adviser in the “Future Council,” according to the German newspaper Bild, last week.

This comes amid heavy criticism of Rauch after she had liked a series of antisemitic posts on social media earlier in May, according to the newspaper.

The government's Deputy Spokesperson, Christiane Hoffmann, quoted the newspaper as saying, "From the Chancellor's point of view, the allegations against her are serious and have not yet been resolved.”

Following the backlash, Bild stated that Raunch apologized for the likes on social media. 

According to Ynet, in May, following pro-Palestinian protests on the Berlin campus, Rauch affirmed the university's intolerance for antisemitism of any kind and the establishment's commitment to support both Jewish and Palestinian students whose family members had died in the war

Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings (credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Today’s youths prefer to share their feelings and emotions through texts and online, in social media, in chat platforms while gaming and in other similar settings (credit: SNAPPY GOAT)

Rauch's position as president questioned

The Bild reported that the allegations against her have questioned her position as president of the Technical University. Last week, the university senate held a vote regarding Rauch’s role as president, with the majority of her colleagues (13 out of 25) believing she should resign. 

However, implementing such a move would require a two-thirds majority, and Rauch has retained a position as such, the newspaper noted. 



Related Tags
Germany
Diaspora
antisemitism
Olaf Scholz