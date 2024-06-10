Mohamed Hadid: US special forces used aid pier to massacre Gazans in rescue op.

Real estate Mogul Mohamed Hadid claimed on Sunday that US special forces engaged in a massacre of Palestinians in Nuseirat during the Saturday hostage rescue and that the Israeli operation utilized the American humanitarian pier.

"US special forces went to Palestine and killed 250 innocent people, used the pier that they claimed it’s for humanitarian reasons yet used it to kill more Palestinian [sic]," Hadid said on Instagram. "35,000 Palestinian [sic] killed is not enough. Now they have to disguise themselves as humanitarians coming to feed the hungry. Thank you, [US President Joe] Biden. To hell you will go."

Hadid argued that the Israeli military had no capabilities without the aid of American special forces, as Zionists are "cowards" with an "army of children without a cause or training."

"The only thing they know is bombing all and kill all Arabs, Muslims, and Christians in the holy land," said Hadid. It’s a playbook of [Nazi leader Adolf] Hitler, and you know what happened to him."

Alana Hadid also remarks on the rescue

US Navy personnel construct a JLOTS, which stands for ''Joint Logistics Over-the Shore'' temporary pier which will provide a ship-to-shore distribution system to help deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza, in an undated handout picture in the Mediterranean Sea. (credit: US CENTRAL COMMAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Hadid's daughter Alana also claimed on Instagram that the US had sent US soldiers to "aid in Palestinian slaughter."

"The audacity of my own country to build a pier for aid and never give us aid but only use it to aid in murdering us," said the model.

Hadid's daughter also said that it showed little value for human life to call the operation that saved former hostages Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, Almog Meir, and Noa Argamani a success because allegedly over 200 Gazan lives had been lost to save four people.

"All of this bloodshed, loss of life, to 'save' four people who could have been released along with others with a ceasefire deal," complained the model.

Hadid also shared an Instagram story claiming that Israelis don't believe in God yet also believe that a God gave them the holy land, that "God was the bank of Rothschilds."

The Hadids shared the popular Palestinian theory that the humanitarian pier and US Special Forces aided in the military loss for Hamas and other Gazan terrorist organizations despite a US Central Command statement that the "humanitarian pier facility, including its equipment, personnel, and assets were not used in the operation to rescue hostages today in Gaza."

"An area south of the facility was used by the Israelis to safely return the hostages to Israel," CENTCOM said on Sunday. "Any such claim to the contrary is false. The temporary pier on the coast of Gaza was put in place for one purpose only, to help move additional, urgently needed lifesaving assistance into Gaza."