Camp intifada? Anti-Israel encampment to host revolutionary summer camp at Canadian university

An anti-Israel protest encampment at the Canadian McGill University is set to host a revolution summer camp for youth starting Monday, Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights McGill announced on Thursday.

Posted on Instagram with a promotional image of keffiyeh-garbed men armed with light machine guns and rifles reading, the summer camp doesn’t clarify the age of campers, but promises to “educate the youth of Montreal and redefine McGills’s ‘elite’ institutional legacy by transforming its space into one of revolutionary legacy.”

“The daily schedule will include physical activity, Arabic language instruction, cultural crafts, political discussions, historical and revolutionary lessons,” said SPHR McGill.

Topics of the camp

The first semester of the camp is set to run for four weeks. The first week will cover “the history of Palestinian resistance,” followed by weeks devoted to the “ongoing Nakba,” the different fronts of the movement, and media after October 7. PRO-PALESTINIAN groups block entrances to the Bronfman Building on the McGill University campus in Montreal, last month. (credit: BARAK LAPID)

The subjects of the first camp week are “the beginning of resistance,” “pan-Arabism,” “The Palestinian Liberation Organization: From Al Karameh to Oslo,” “Islamic Resistance,” and the “Axis of Resistance.”

The program has been launched in coordination with SPHR Concordia University.