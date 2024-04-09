Boston: Palestinian terrorist flag waved at Israeli dance troupe protest

Pro-Palestinian activists waved the flag of a terrorist organization and praised violent action in a Friday protest against the Israeli Vertigo Dance Company at the Boston Boch Center Shubert Theatre.

The red flag of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, which is designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, can be seen waved prominently by marchers in videos posted on social media by Palestinian Youth Movement Boston, Party for Socialism & Liberation Boston and the Boston Coalition for Palestine.

One marcher waving the flag wore a keffiyeh with a matching PFLP headband. Later during the protest, a woman draped in a Palestinian flag can be seen carrying the flag.

"Glory to the martyrs and glory to the Palestinian resistance," said one protest speaker.

As part of a chant, demonstrators called out "Long live the Intifada." Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Long live the Intifada"

"Reject all forms of normalization wherever you see it. Glory to all our martyrs. Glory to the Resistance!" said promotional images for the protest, which were posted by PYM, PSL, BCP, Students for Justice in Palestine Emerson, Boston South Asian Coalition, BDS Boston, and Students for Justice in Palestine Suffolk University.

In the promotional posts, the red triangle used in terrorist propaganda to denote targeting for an attack is placed above a Vertigo dancer. The red triangle also appears above the name Vertigo.

"Reject Zionism in all spheres. Zionists out of dance. Zionists out of Palestine," the advertisement demands with red triangles above the words "Zionism" and "Zionists," except for the last which was crossed out with a blood smear.

Some of the protest advertisement slides also cross out the face of the dancer with a blood smear, who faces black garbed figures carrying rocks and shields.

The activist groups explained that they organized the Iranian Al Quds Day protest against the troupe in part because "Vertigo Dance Company is based in occupied Al Quds [Jerusalem]." The company is based in the Gerard Behar Center in the western side of Jerusalem. As noted on the advertisement and chanted by activists, "no peace for settlers on stolen land."

"On top of dancing on stolen land, they work with the genocidal IOF [sic] and provide 'rehab' for soldiers after they commit genocide in Gaza," claimed the activist groups.

The company operates the Resilience Farm project at the Vertigo Eco-Art Village, offering regular and reserve soldiers who have experienced trauma an isolated location where they can undergo therapeutic sessions, body and mind workshops, Qigong, Feldenkrais, meditation, and other programs.