'I wish Hitler was still here': Anti-Israel protestor shouts at Nova massacre memorial

Footage was posted on X, formally known as Twitter, of an unidentified anti-Israel protestor shouting loudly that he wished Hilter was still around to kill the Jews during the Monday Union Square memorial in New York that honored victims of the Nova Music Festival massacre.

The video was posted on multiple X accounts and showed the unidentified man pointing his hand at the crowd of people surrounding him while yelling, "I wish Hitler was still here. He would have wiped you [the Jews] all out."

The man continued to repeat that Hitler "would have wiped all you all out" as those surrounding him called on him to stop and go home.

The exhibit memorializing the Nova massacre, in which over 360 people were killed by Hamas terrorists on October 7, had an interactive display set up in collaboration with some of the producers and survivors of the music festival and aimed to recreate the visuals and sounds of the massacre.

Anti-Israel protest surround memorial

This antisemetic incident occurred as further anti-Israel protests took place in the area of the memorial. Hamas, Hezbollah flags flown at rally outside New York City Nova massacre exhibit. June 10, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/ Within Our Lifetime video/ X)

The protests were part of a Within Our Lifetime-led "day of rage" in New York City, which saw Hamas, Hezbollah, and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine flags waved outside the exhibit.

According to Freedom News, Protesters unfurled a banner with the Samidoun logo that read "Long Live October 7th."

During the protests, six people were issued summonses by the New York Police Department.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.