Biden condemns 'horrific' acts of antisemitism this week in US

President Joe Biden called antisemitic incidents seen across the United States this week "horrific" and "abhorrent" in a Friday morning post on X, referencing protests in front of the Nova music festival exhibit and vandalism at the homes of Jewish Brooklyn Museum officials.

The horrific acts of Antisemitism this week – including a demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism targeting Jewish homes, attacks on Jewish faculty at college campuses, and harassment of subway riders – are abhorrent.Antisemitism doesn't just threaten Jewish… — President Biden (@POTUS) June 14, 2024

"A demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism targeting Jewish homes, attacks on Jewish faculty at college campuses, and harassment of subway riders – are abhorrent," Biden wrote. "Antisemitism doesn't just threaten Jewish Americans. It threatens all Americans and our fundamental democratic values."

The homes of Jewish Brooklyn Museum officials were vandalized with terrorist symbols on Tuesday night, during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a Lights for Liberty event demanding the release of the remaining 135 hostages held in Gaza (credit: David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

Condemnations

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor, showed on social media that museum director Anne Pasternak’s home had been defaced, according to pictures that he posted displaying red blood, which is meant to simulate paint, and red inverted triangles used in terrorist propaganda to indicate the targeting of personnel or vehicles with munitions.

Any New Yorker who stands for peace cannot stand next to those waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags, especially at an exhibit commemorating the victims of the Nova Music Festival massacre. That is pure anti-Semitism.The NYPD has overseen thousands of peaceful protests, but it is… pic.twitter.com/dhViBGfcMn — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 11, 2024

Councilwoman Julie Menin said that other Jewish board members had been targeted as well, and Councilman Lincoln Restler said that other sites affiliated with the museum had also been targeted.

On Monday, the flags of Hamas and other terrorist organizations were flown by anti-Israel protesters outside the Nova massacre exhibit in New York City.

Adams visited the Nova exhibit on Tuesday where he met with the parents of two women killed at the festival.