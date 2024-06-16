Sydney crowd applauds Seinfeld as he mocks anti-Israel hecklers

Australian comedy fans applauded Comedian Jerry Seinfeld as he mocked an anti-Israel heckler that attempted to disrupt his show at the Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday night, according to a video taken by Australian Jewish Association CEO Robert Gregory.

"We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East," Seinfeld remarked as the activist heckled Seinfeld. "It's the Jewish comedians, that's what we have to get."

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. - Sydney, Australia Crowd cheers as security boots the activist. Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

The crowd cheered as security removed the interloper from the show. JERRY SEINFELD – sharing his latest grievances. (credit: NETFLIX)

"They're going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all your genius out so we can all learn to you," said Seinfeld.

Will heckling solve the conflict? Seinfeld says probably not!

The American comedian said sarcastically that Middle Easterners would come to a sudden realization after reading about the incident in the news the next day. He suggested that the method of interrupting comedians to solve geopolitical issues could be replicated, proposing to interrupt Australian comedian Jim Jefferies during his tour to solve issues between Indigenous and European descent Australians.

"You're really influencing everyone here we're all on your side now, because you've made your point so well, and in the right venue, you've come to the right place for a political conversation," Seinfeld joked. "You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian, that is how you solve world issues."

AJA had published on Thursday communications between anti-Israel activists noting that they would mostly be protesting the Sunday show because "he's a big ziono."

The Jewish group also alerted in January that advertisements for the show in Sydney had been defaced with stickers.

"'Free Palestine' was always code for hating Jews," AJA said on X.