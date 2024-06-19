Stamford Hill kidnapping attack part of series of antisemitic assaults

The UK Jewish neighborhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim revealed on Tuesday night that the attack on a Jewish man and his children last Thursday was just one of at least two attacks by the alleged perpetrator that day.

The man who allegedly attempted to seize the baby carriage containing two Jewish children on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, according to Shomrim, had minutes prior physically assaulted an orthodox Jewish man returning from synagogue.

Attempted Kidnap caught on camera Clear CCTV footage shows the terrifying moments of the attempted kidnap of a Jewish child and baby. The horrific attack on the Jewish children took place on Thursday 13th June (Shavuos) at 11:56 am outside Lubavitch House on Stamford… pic.twitter.com/QxQYf6wpBb — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) June 17, 2024

CCTV published by Shomrim showed a man in the same location as the incident published Monday, next to the Lubavitch house, sitting and waiting until a Jewish person crossed his path. The two appeared to exchange in words before the alleged attacker rose to push the Jewish man.

#Antisemitism #HateCrime Further #Racist attack! Same offender as the attempted #Kidnap of children is spotted on CCTV punching a Jewish man on his way back from Synagogue Thursday 13th June (Shavuos) 11:40 am @Shomrim are appealing for the victim or any… pic.twitter.com/ygOqWrwT3S — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) June 18, 2024

Shomrim appealed to the public for any more victims and witnesses to come forward, as "this offender may have committed further hate crimes."

Attackers face punitive measures

While the father from the alleged kidnapping incident was not initially known to police and Shomrim, by Tuesday, he had come forward to speak to police officers.

The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday evening that members of the public had detained the suspect in the attacks, was soon after arrested on suspicion of common assault.

The suspected attacker was later released on bail.

“The investigation is ongoing and the motives of the suspect will be kept under consideration,” said the Hackney Police Station.