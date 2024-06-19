Stamford Hill kidnapping attack part of series of antisemitic assaults

A London suspect who attacked a Jewish man on Shavuot was revealed by a Jewish neighborhood watch to have attacked at least one other Jewish man that day.

By MICHAEL STARR
Members of the Jewish community collect their children from school in north London January 20, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING)

The UK Jewish neighborhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim revealed on Tuesday night that the attack on a Jewish man and his children last Thursday was just one of at least two attacks by the alleged perpetrator that day.

The man who allegedly attempted to seize the baby carriage containing two Jewish children on the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, according to Shomrim, had minutes prior physically assaulted an orthodox Jewish man returning from synagogue. 

CCTV published by Shomrim showed a man in the same location as the incident published Monday, next to the Lubavitch house, sitting and waiting until a Jewish person crossed his path. The two appeared to exchange in words before the alleged attacker rose to push the Jewish man

Shomrim appealed to the public for any more victims and witnesses to come forward, as "this offender may have committed further hate crimes."

Attackers face punitive measures 

While the father from the alleged kidnapping incident was not initially known to police and Shomrim, by Tuesday, he had come forward to speak to police officers.

The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday evening that members of the public had detained the suspect in the attacks, was soon after arrested on suspicion of common assault.

The suspected attacker was later released on bail.

“The investigation is ongoing and the motives of the suspect will be kept under consideration,” said the Hackney Police Station.



