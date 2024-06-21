NYC: Five people pelt Jew with traffic cones, bottles, antisemitic abuse 

An orthodox Jewish man faced antisemitic abuse and was pelted with bottles and traffic cones by a group of five people, the New York Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old victim was walking in the Williamsburg area near Sternberg Park on June 6 when he was set upon by five suspects.

The five people made antisemitic statements while throwing traffic cones and bottles at the victim. Afterwards, they fled the scene, as shown in a video shared by the NYPD.

Victim sustained minor wounds

The Jewish victim sustained minor wounds and refused medical attention at the scene, the NYPD said. Suspects in a June 6 antisemitic assault in New York City. (credit: NYPD)

The suspects, ranging from 14-20, were all African-American, one woman and four men.

The NYPD added that it is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the culprits.