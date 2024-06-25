North American students tell of campus antisemitism during Israel fact-finding mission.

North American students shared their experiences of antisemitism and radicalism with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday during a visit to the Knesset as part of a fact-finding delegation sponsored by Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com.

Two dozens students from schools including UCLA, University of Michigan, Columbia University, Ohio State University, Rutgers University, and Syracuse University, sought to gain first-hand knowledge of the October 7 massacre by meeting key Israeli figures and visiting the impacted towns. Program organizers hoped that they would return to their campuses better equipped to address anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment.

The students that spoke to The Post had no shortage of stories to tell about what they faced back home, their phones full of photographs of inciting activist materials and screenshots of charged online rhetoric.

Jonah from UCLA recalled how he had run for student council, but a campaign poster had been slashed, bloody teeth drawn on, and "F**k Zionism" and "Free Palestine" scrawled across. He showed a photograph of what he said was students stepping on a Star of David on campus.

"Israel was the worst thing for Jews since the Holocaust," read one sign at UCLA, he related. Police officers stand guard, on the day a pro-Palestinian activists' set up an encampment, at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, US, May 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Comparisons between the Jewish state and Nazi Germany

Comparisons between Israelis and the Nazi forces that murdered and persecuted many of their ancestors was a common theme related by the students. Taylor, a Rutgers student council from Rutgers, said that a Jewish student had unprovokedly been approached and told "Hitler would have loved you."

David, a student at McGill University, had visited Rutgers, only for students to sing the Nazi anthem Horst-Wessel-Lied to his group.

To face animosity from anti-Israel activists, Taylor said that "You don't need to hold a flag, you just need to associate with a Jewish organization or look Jewish."

Taylor said she had seen students wearing kippahs harassed with calls of "Free Palestine," when their religious head garb was spotted. When her peers saw her long skirt and Star of David necklace, she received filthy looks, which was amplified when she stood against an anti-Palestinian racism student government that according to her would have cast calling someone antisemitic or a terrorism supporters as discrimination. She had been ostracized from every group on campus including her sorority, which had accused her of ripping down pro-Palestinian posters.

The Jewish fraternity, AEPI, had its Rutgers chapter house egged on Jewish holidays, she claimed. Protests in front of the Hillel house, which like the Chabad house had a police car stationed outside constantly, saw chants for intifada.

Many of the incidents rotated around the protest encampments that had been established on their campuses at different times. Ben from UMich said that the encampment on his campus had been set up in the middle of the grounds which made it impossible to avoid unless one took detours that added ten minutes onto walking time to get to class.

At David's campus, activists from Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights had established a revolutionary summer camp for youth. Promotional images showed masked men with rifles. At UCLA, Jonah said that the first encampment had continuously expanded since it began, until it grew to take over the library. When the library was occupied, activists told students "Zionists aren't allowed here."

"I came to university to learn and have fun," said Jonah. "These encampments occupy our minds so we can't focus on academics. When we should be able to focus on studying we are worried about how we can even get to exams."

These encampments were established with the goal of forcing the administration to adopt anti-Israel agendas and policies. In response, Taylor said that the Rutgers administration had attempted to negotiate. When activists planned to protest final exams, they were merely postponed.

At many campuses, like McGill, police could not act because the administration had given them authorization. At UCLA, the administration had been slow to call in law enforcement, instead opting for private security to watch the encampment. When pro-Israel activists shot fireworks into the camp and clashed with the anti-Israel activists, the private security did nothing to intervene, said Jonah. He may have disagreed with the encampment activists, but he didn't want to see them get hurt, and was critical of the administration for failing to protect them.

The response of the UCLA administration to the encampments, according to Jonah, was "shameful," prioritizing those who broke the university rules at the expense of regular law-abiding students. Taylor described the feeling of dread when the administration and police literally left them behind at a Rutgers University Student Assembly town hall in April that was hijacked by aggressive anti-Israel activists. While Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway and other officials were escorted away by police, Jewish students were left behind with activists chanting "There is only one solution, intifada revolution!"

Taylor warned that such violent rhetoric was still escalating, and could turn into physical confrontations. She hoped to see change on campus before the situation turned violent. Ben said that he felt safe for now at UMich, "but I can see it heading in a bad direction." David said that it was troubling seeing McGill students glorifying Aaron Bushnell, who self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington DC in protest of a supposed genocide in Gaza. He was concerned that people who didn't care about dying or going to jail could take violent action against Jewish students because the consequences were not feared.

"How are we supposed to feel safe if there are people in our classes celebrating death," asked David.

Jonah said that at UCLA, it was not yet a matter of physical safety, but more of ostracization. Still, he described how many feared wearing jewelry with stars of David or kippas near the encampments. Despite David's concerns at McGill, he did not feel unsafe because he felt that taking pride in wearing a kippa and displaying Jewish identity would repel campus maliciousness.

Likud MK Tsega Melaku on Thursday shared with the students her own experiences of antisemitism in Ethiopia before immigrating to Israel when she was 16. The journalist and author explained how she had combated racism in Israel, and how in just a few decades the state of affairs in Israel had been completely altered, offering hope for the students who fought for change in the United States.

"One of the problem with the pro-Palestinian protesters is that they don't know anything about Israel or the Middle East," said Melaku. "They don't know which river or seas they're chanting about."

Earlier in the week, the delegation spoke to Likud MK Danny Danon, who commended the students for standing up to anti-Israel animus on campus.

"You have shown tremendous dedication to advocating for Israel's cause," said Danon. "Your advocacy efforts are of great significance, and I commend you for your important work both here in Israel and upon your return to the US."

The delegation was the third in a series of summer delegations as part of Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com "Take Action for Israel" program.

"Israel is not only fighting a physical war on its borders, the Jewish people are facing a worldwide war of antisemitism. And nobody is feeling it more than Jewish university students," said Hasbara Fellowships executive director Alan Levine. "We have to recognize that we are all connected, and as Jewish students, we need to come to Israel to educate ourselves and stand together in solidarity as we prepare to fight back on our campuses next school year."