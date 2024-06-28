ADL survey: Rise in antisemitism across seven nations

A recent survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has uncovered an increase in antisemitic attitudes across seven countries with significant Jewish populations. According to the survey, nearly 40% of respondents endorse at least six out of twelve common antisemitic tropes.

One of the findings is the prevalence of the “dual loyalty” allegation, with 56% of respondents across these nations agreeing that Jews are more loyal to Israel than their home countries. In the United States, this belief is held by 51% of those surveyed, while Argentina and Germany show even higher figures at 64%.

The survey also highlights a rise in the belief that Jews are responsible for most of the world’s wars. In Argentina, this figure has jumped to 23%, a significant increase from 13% in 2019. Similarly, in the United States, the belief has risen to 19%, up from just 5% in 2015. France and Germany have also seen increases, with 17% of respondents in each country endorsing this trope, up from 3% and 4% respectively in 2023.

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, expressed deep concern over these findings. “After years of antisemitism mostly keeping to the fringes of society, it is alarming to see the percentage of people who harbor antisemitic and anti-Israel beliefs rising both in the United States and around the world. This troubling trend demands our immediate attention and unified action,” he said. Greenblatt emphasized the importance of the J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism in addressing these issues, promising continued efforts to combat extremism and ensure the safety of Jewish communities globally.

The survey also revealed that antisemitism is most prevalent among Millennials (born 1981-1996) in these countries, with Millennials and Generation Z (born 1997-2012) showing the least favorable views of Israel. In contrast, Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and the Silent Generation (born 1928-1945) tend to hold more favorable views.

Increase of acceptance and normalization of Hamas

Another trend is the increasing normalization of support for Hamas. On average, over 15% of respondents view Hamas favorably, with this figure rising to 26% among Generation Z. The findings indicate a strong correlation between the demonization of Israel and the rising acceptance of Hamas.

Ambassador Marina Rosenberg, ADL’s Senior Vice President for International Affairs, noted, “The tsunami of anti-Jewish hate unleashed worldwide after the Hamas atrocities of October 7 has reached unprecedented levels, reviving age-old antisemitic tropes. While antisemitism was on the rise even before Hamas’s brutal attack, the global surge in antisemitic attitudes and incidents since October 7 is unparalleled.”

The survey, conducted by the ADL Center for Antisemitism Research in partnership with YouGov, polled 7,000 respondents across Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The study was fielded between February 27 and March 8, 2024, with a margin of error ranging between +/-3.15 and +/-4.03.