Swastikas painted in front of Baltimore Jewish home

Swastikas were spray-painted in front of a Baltimore Jewish home on Thursday, said local politicians and Jewish neighborhood watch groups.

Yellow and black swastikas, many improperly drawn, were painted onto the sidewalk along with the word "b****," according to photographs published on Facebook by Baltimore City Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer.

"This hate has no place in Baltimore or anywhere else," Schleifer said. "I am calling on Baltimore Police Department to fully investigate this incident and hold those who did this accountable."

The Shomrim of Baltimore said on Instagram on Thursday that it was in touch with law enforcement to document the incident and ensure its prompt removal. Baltimore police (credit: PIXABAY)

"We stand united in our resolve that Baltimore will not be intimidated by hate," said the Shomrim. "Together, we stand vigilant against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination."

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement on Friday that such incidents couldn't be tolerated in Baltimore, and that the city's Jewish community had endured violence, vandalism, and threats.

"We stand with those victims who have endured these acts and with the broader Jewish community who are deeply impacted by the concerning rise in these types of incidents," said Scott. "I have confidence that through BPD’s investigations, the perpetrators will be found and held responsible for their hateful actions.”

Alarming increase in hate crimes

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that the department had seen an alarming increase in hate crimes toward the Jewish community.

"Any individual found to be responsible will and must be held accountable, and we will work with our local, state and federal partners to pursue justice to the fullest extent of the law for these incidents," said Worley. "We know that hate crimes have a larger impact than just a singular offense, and its impact is felt by not only the victim, but also by their loved-ones and community."

The Shomrim noted that Baltimore had not been spared from the surge in hate crimes against Jews since the October 7 Massacre.