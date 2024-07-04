National Unity MK Haskel's 88-year-old grandmother beaten in attack in France

National Unity MK Sharren Haskel's grandmother was beaten in an attack in France, the Israeli politician said on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old woman was attacked by "Arab thugs," Haskel said on social media.

My 88-year-old grandmother was attacked by Arab thugs, and I have no hope that the French authorities will be able to deal with this. — Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) July 4, 2024

Haskel said on X on Thursday that she had "no hope that the French authorities will be able to deal with this," and called on Jews in the diaspora to emigrate to Israel, their "national, cultural and historical home."

The Knesset Member noted that antisemitism in France has been steadily rising, and since the October 7 Massacre, it had surged to unbearable levels. Haskel accused the French government of allowing "the spread of blood libels against Israel on media, resulting in the Jewish community suffering from violence, rape, and murder."

The Israeli government had to aid in the fight against antisemitism, said Haskel. She suggested the creation of more databases of antisemitism like those that exist in the United States. (credit: RINA BASSIST)

Protecting our own

"Jewish communities around the world are an integral part of us, and we have a great responsibility towards them," said Haskel.