Roger Waters shares video of pig-shaped blimp in front of Big Ben criticizing Israel's war effort

Former Pink Floyd frontman and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters shared a video of a large pig-shaped blimp floating in front of London's Big Ben clock tower with wording on it calling Israel to stop killing "his brothers and sisters" on Wednesday.

The full writing on the pig says, "Stop killing my brothers and sisters' love, R," with the R supposedly standing for Rogers.

In his X post, zooming in on the floating pig, Rogers wrote, "It's not complicated. Stop killing our brothers and sisters in Palestine. Stop the genocide."

It’s not complicated.Stop killing our brothers and sisters in #Palestine. Stop the genocide. pic.twitter.com/aOZQEWAUNn — Roger Waters ✊ (@rogerwaters) July 3, 2024

The timing of the post came a day after his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he said regarding Hamas's October 7 massacre, “The people fighting on behalf of Palestine liberation have a legal and moral right to fight back against the oppressor” and that there is "no evidence" of the well-documented sexual violence committed by the terrorist organization that day, calling it "filthy, disgusting lies."

Morgan challenged Waters's statements throughout the interview. At one point, the rock bassist began talking to himself during the interview. Roger Waters barred from using antisemitsm in Buenos Aires concerts. (credit: Simon Wiesenthal Center Latin America)

"Roger, Roger, calm down. Don't sink to his level. Alright, I won't. Well then stop shouting, stop shouting. Let him interrupt you as much as he wants."

Controversial performances by Waters

Previously, Waters has incorporated antisemitic imagery into his performances, most notably last year when he had a large pig-shaped balloon with images of dollar signs.

Slightly different from the video of the pig-shaped blimp he shared on Wednesday, the balloon at his show had the Star of David and the logo of an Israeli armaments firm.

Gabe Friedman/JTA contributed to this report.