'UK has fallen': Antisemitic conspiracies theories on Starmer's wife, Jewish world control spread

Following the Labour Party's victory in the United Kingdom's Thursday general election, antisemitic conspiracy theories about new Prime Minister Keir Starmer's wife began to spread online.

Antisemites pointed to the Jewish faith of Victoria Starmer as evidence of a broader conspiracy theory of Jews controlling the world through access to world leaders.

Pro-Assad commentator Maram Susli, also known as Syrian Girl online, claimed that Starmer's marriage was one of many that were part of "an Israel infiltration agenda" and that it was "not antisemitic to notice."

"Britain's new leader Kier Starmer is married to a Jewish woman. [US Vice President] Kamala Harris is married to a Jewish man. [US President Joe] Biden’s son is married to a Jewish woman. [Former US president] Donald Trump’s daughter is married to a Jewish man. [Former United States Secretary of State] Hillary Clinton’s daughter is married to a Jewish man. Just how many Jews are there in the world? I don’t believe when they say it’s been 15 million since the 1950s," Susli told her over 400,000 X, formerly Twitter, followers on a Friday in response to a Jerusalem Post article on Victoria Starmer. "All of these individuals are Zionists. [Trump son-in-law] Jared Kushner is literally in bed with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

'Israel taking control'

The Megatron social media account said on Friday that Israel was taking control of the UK and was seeking to put other European countries in its power. Labour leader and incoming Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria, Lady Starmer greet supporters as he enters 10 Downing Street following Labour's landslide election victory on July 5, 2024 in London, England. (credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"The entire political elite in the United States is controlled by Israel. Mexican President[-elect Claudia] Sheinbaum [Pardo] is Jewish. The Argentine President [Javier] Milei spit out his Christian faith and became a Jew. Bolsonaro, the leader of the opposition in Brazil kisses the Israeli flag wherever he goes and is probably already rejecting his Christian faith and becoming a Jew. Britain's first lady is now Jewish and the new prime minister practices Judaism. The Dutch main opposition leader Geert Wilders is totally controlled and subservient to Israel, he probably already practices Judaism. Germany introduced a law where you have to submit to Israel and declare that you support them in their massacre of children in order to get German citizenship. [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, who caused the war in Ukraine, is a Jew," the X account with over 300,000 followers said on Saturday. "Directly or indirectly, a small apartheid state in the Middle East rules over a myriad of large and influential states. Not to mention the managements of the biggest companies in the world."

Antisemitic influencer Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis, who has over a million followers on X, said on Friday that Jews won the UK election and shared a picture of Starmer wearing a kippah, declaring the "UK has fallen."

Smaller social media accounts proliferated the conspiracies on X and other platforms.

Victoria Starmer comes from a North London Jewish family. Her father is of Polish-Jewish descent, and her mother is a convert. While Starmer is an atheist, his family is part of a Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St. John’s Wood, London, and has said that his teenage children have been learning about their heritage.

The new UK leader has previously mentioned that his family keeps some Shabbat traditions, such as performing kiddush and having challah.

He told Virgin Radio last Monday that he had long reserved Friday evening for time with his family. The statement had led to attacks by the Conservative Party, which alleged that Starmer would finish work every day at 6 p.m. and would be a “part-time prime minister.”

Supporters emphasized, as part of the Labour campaign, that Starmer had purged the movement of the antisemitism that plagued it during former leader Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.