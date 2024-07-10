Attorney files lawsuits against New York University due to failure to stop campus antisemitism

New York University settled a lawsuit on Monday by Jewish students who accused the school of failing to stop antisemitism on campus.

Marc Kasowitz, of New York based law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres, LLP, represented the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against NYU and also brought lawsuits alleging failure to stop antisemitism on campus against the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University and Harvard.

In conversation with The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, Kasowitz was limited in what he could discuss about the NYU settlement but said other universities need to be taking full consideration of what antisemitism really is on their campuses, and need to be measuring antisemitism by the IHRA definition.

Under the IHRA definition if pro-Hamas groups or demonstrators, made up of students or faculty on campus, are calling for the destruction of Israel, that's antisemitic under that definition, Kasowitz said.

"That's just one of the things that these antisemitic groups have been doing on campuses that has been horrible for Jewish students have has violated their rights," Kasowitz told the Post. "Which is why we brought these lawsuits, and why we are going to prosecute these lawsuits to successful conclusions." A student holds a Palestinian scarf as others attend the New York University (NYU) graduation ceremony at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City, May 15, 2024. (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

According to Kasowitz, the goal for the lawsuits is getting court orders that will say the definition of antisemitism is according to the IHRA definition, and that schools will be required to protect students against that kind of antisemitism.

NYU's statements

In a joint statement released Monday from NYU and the student plaintiffs, NYU said it has "committed to take groundbreaking measures to address antisemitism, including in the wake of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack and ensuing violence in the Middle East."

"These actions align with and strengthen NYU’s existing measures to safeguard its community's Jewish and Israeli students and others who may experience discrimination or harassment," the statement said.

According to the statement, NYU said it confirms it treats all allegations of discrimination against Jews and Israelis in the same manner that it reats conduct prohibited under Title VI and other civil rights statutes when directed at other protected groups.

NYU said its existing Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy incorporates the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

Kasowitz told The Post it's likely his firm will be bringing additional lawsuits to additional universities where antisemitism was rampant in April and May.

A hearing is scheduled in Boston on July 24 as Harvard has filed a motion to dismiss Kasowtiz's complaint.

"In the three lawsuits that we have that we're actively prosecuting, we're confident that we are going to have successful outcomes," Kasowitz said. "And in those lawsuits, the universities would be well advised to try to settle them." NYU's settlement was announced the same day Brown University agreed to bolster nondiscrimination training for employees and students, to resolve a complaint filed with the US Department of Education over its handling of discrimination and harassment claims, including those related to antisemitism.

The NYU lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court last November by Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil, all juniors at the time.

They accused the school of violating federal civil rights law by enforcing its anti-discrimination policies unevenly, including by allowing chants such as "gas the Jews" and "Hitler was right" while ignoring other bigotry.

The plaintiffs also claimed that NYU administrators including President Linda Mills "ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting" Jewish students' complaints.

NYU sought to dismiss the case, arguing that reports of antisemitism had declined significantly following an initial surge immediately after the war began.

It also said it had taken far more steps than the law required to address student concerns, including by adopting a "10 Point Plan" to boost on-campus security and disciplining people who violate its anti-discrimination policies.

Other schools that have faced similar lawsuits include Carnegie-Mellon, Harvard, MIT, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania.

A scheduled Tuesday court hearing on NYU's motion to dismiss the case was canceled.

The case is Ingber et al v New York University, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 23-10023.