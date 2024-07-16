Seventy percent of BC residents concerned about antisemitic attacks

A recent Research Co. poll found that many British Columbians are critical of how the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war and a resurgence of antisemitism is affecting Jewish Canadians.

The online survey revealed that 66% of British Columbians feel that Canadian Jews are being unjustly targeted for Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Concerns about nationwide ramifications as a result of the current conflict in Israel and Gaza have increased since a similar Research Co. survey conducted in February.

Vast majority of BC's express concern with rise in antisemitic attacks

More than 70% of British Columbians are very concerned or moderately concerned about several issues: antisemitic attacks such as gunfire and firebombs targeting synagogues, Jewish schools, and businesses (79%); protestors specifically targeting Jewish neighborhoods and Jewish-owned businesses (76%, up by 4%); increasing prejudice against Jewish Canadians (75%, up by 6%); and aggressive behavior from Pro-Palestinian protestors (74%, up by 4%).

“The perception of antisemitism as a significant issue does not vary greatly by political allegiance,” said Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. The majority of British Columbians who voted for the BC New Democratic Party (NDP) (84%), the BC Liberals (81%) and the BC Green Party (64%) in the 2020 provincial election have raised concerns about prejudice rising against Jewish Canadians. Protestors clash with police during a protest in support of Palestinians, amid Israel-Hamas conflict (credit: @MtlProtest via X/via REUTERS)

British Columbians react to student demonstrations, encampments

More than half of British Columbians (57%) are familiar with the protests and encampments happening at college and university campuses in Canada and the United States.

In some cases, protestors blocked off and obstructed areas of campuses and refused to allow Jewish students and professors to enter or attend classes. Police eventually dismantled the encampments, and arrests were made.

British Columbians feel neglected by police and government

Sixty-nine percent of British Columbians think universities were right to rely on the police to eliminate the protests and encampments, while only 14% believe they were wrong in doing so.

Only 41% of British Columbians think police and governments are doing enough to combat antisemitism in their communities. Women (36%) are especially skeptical of how the situation has developed.