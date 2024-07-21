Chicago passes ordinance against antisemitic and hateful flyers

An ordinance against antisemitic and hateful flyers was passed by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, in response to the placement of anti-Jewish pamphlets in the city in April.

Chicago's ordinance on unlawful threatening objects was amended to prohibit leaving hateful or threatening material intended or likely to intimidate, emotionally abuse, threaten, or slander a person or group of people.

The ordinance was also modified to expand on the unlawfulness of leaving objects that appeared to be bombs in public. The amended version includes objects that appear to contain hazardous materials, like dangerous radioactive, toxic, poisonous, chemical, and biological substances.

Antisemitic flyers with rat poison discovered in April

In April, 84 antisemitic flyers in bags, some with what appeared to be rat poison, were discovered in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area. Forty-third Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen, who proposed the new ordinance, had said that it was not the first time that antisemitic pamphlets were distributed in the area.

Knudsen had introduced the ordinance on April 17, according to him to make it clear that such behavior was unacceptable and to hold perpetrators accountable. Palestinian-Americans and their supporters protest as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues, outside the Israeli consulate in downtown Chicago, US, October 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

"There is a long history of hate flyering targeting various groups. As a gay man, I have witnessed these types of incidents targeting the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse groups," Knudsen said on Instagram. "The threat of a monetary fine as punishment can serve as a strong deterrent for the perpetrators of these flyerings. The legislation prohibits placing these hate flyers on vehicles, doorsteps, and the public way and imposes a fine of up to $1,000."