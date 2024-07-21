Bournemouth City Council declines motion to de-twin from Netanya

The Bournemouth, Christchurch, and Poole Council declined to debate a motion to de-twin Bournemouth from the Israeli city Netanya, the council and British Jewish organizations said on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palestine Solidarity Movement (@palestinesolidaritymvmt)

Green Party councilor Joe Salmon submitted the motion in response to supposed international law violations by Israel during its war with Hamas and the subsequent impact on the reputation of the town.

"I call on the Charter Trustees of Bournemouth to withdraw its support for Bournemouth’s twinning with Netanya, Israel, that BCP Council be asked to remove any signage and other signifiers to that effect and request that the Bournemouth Twinning Association de-twin the towns,” read Salmon's motion, which was seconded by his wife and fellow councilor.

Charter Mayor George Farquhar determined that the issue fell outside the scope of the council, and it was not debated.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews applauded the decision, arguing that that the motion would not have advanced peace in the region but "would have had a significant detrimental effect on the local Jewish community." An aerial view taken from a helicopter shows the Israeli city of Netanya, on the Mediterranean coast, April 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

“In the last week, the Board of Deputies has been in contact with local MPs, the council leader, Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Conservative councilors – and of course, we have liaised closely with the local Bournemouth Jewish community," said the national Jewish group.

"We would encourage any Jewish community whose local council is being made to consider a similar motion to contact us; we will do all we can to help.”

Praising the tabling of the motion

The Board of Deputies praised the tabling of the motion despite anti-Israel protests outside the council.

The Palestine Solidarity Movement rallied to support the motion. According to the BCP-based group, the item was "undemocratically" removed from the agenda.

PSM told supporters on Instagram on Thursday that "History will look back on demonstrations like today, and your bravery and resilience will be remembered."

Pro-Israel activists gathered to counter-protest, dancing and singing while holding Israeli flags, which PSM described as "deeply painful, especially for those of you who have lost family members to this genocide."