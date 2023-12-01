Nearly half of British Jews are contemplating leaving the UK, driven by a significant rise in antisemitic incidents, according to a new survey published earlier this week. This comes from a recent survey conducted by Campaign Against Antisemitism, which also found that 70% of the Jewish community are concealing their identity in response to the increasing hostility.

Escalating fears leading to potential emigration

The survey's findings paint a grim picture of the Jewish experience in the UK today. With almost half of the respondents seriously considering emigration, the Jewish community is signaling a crisis of safety and belonging. This consideration for relocation is a direct consequence of the escalating antisemitic environment.

Concealment of Jewish identity

Further exacerbating the community's distress, a significant 70% of British Jews report they are less likely to show visible signs of their Judaism. This concealment of identity is a stark indicator of the fear and insecurity pervading the Jewish population amidst growing antisemitic attitudes.

The survey sheds light on the frequency of antisemitic encounters, with more than 60% of participants either experiencing, witnessing, or knowing someone who has faced antisemitism since early October. This statistic underscores the pervasive nature of antisemitic incidents in the daily lives of British Jews.

There is also a notable lack of confidence in the police response to these incidents. Only 16% believe that antisemitic hate crimes are treated with the same seriousness as other forms of hate crime, highlighting a disconnect between the Jewish community and law enforcement agencies. The pro-Palestinian demonstrator seen smiling while holding a ''Please keep the world clean [of Jews]'' sign. (credit: TIKTOK/SCREENSHOT)

In a telling response to the current climate, 90% of the surveyed Jews would avoid city centers during major anti-Israel demonstrations, illustrating the extent to which public spaces have become intimidating for the community.

The survey, mirroring the approach of the National Jewish Community Survey, was conducted between November 12th and 17th, 2023, and collected responses from 3,744 British Jews.

Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, called for urgent action, emphasizing the need for law enforcement to address the community's concerns and restore a sense of security.