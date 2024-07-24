ISGAP presents policy recommendations to combat campus antisemitism in testimony before Congress 

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy’s (ISGAP) Executive Director, Dr. Charles Asher Small, testified on Tuesday, July 23, before the United States House Committee on Ways and Means, Subcommittee on Oversight about rising antisemitism at university campuses across the country. Highlighting the issue of billions of dollars in unreported and potentially illicit transfers that undermine the integrity of academic institutions and violate existing regulations, Dr. Small outlined a comprehensive set of 12 policy recommendations to combat antisemitism in higher education and ensure transparency and accountability in university funding.

Dr. Small’s testimony, entitled “Fueling Chaos: Tracing the Flow of Tax-Exempt Dollars to Antisemitism,” addressed the alarming rise of antisemitism in higher education institutions and the role of foreign funding in perpetuating these ideologies. Dr. Small presented extensive research on the infiltration of U.S. universities by foreign entities, particularly focusing on the influence of Muslim brotherhood ideology-inspired Qatari funding.

Since October 7, 2023, following the violent attacks by Hamas, ISGAP has documented a significant surge in campus antisemitism, resulting in increased physical and ideological threats to Jewish students across North America. As the new academic semester approaches, ISGAP emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues to safeguard the educational environment for all students.

In his testimony, Dr. Small stated: “The rise in antisemitism we are witnessing on university campuses is not an isolated issue but a manifestation of a deeper and more troubling trend. Since October 7, 2023, the campus environment for Jewish students has deteriorated alarmingly, exacerbated by foreign funding from entities with anti-democratic and antisemitic agendas. Our research has uncovered that substantial financial flows from Qatari sources, often masked as private donations, are not only influencing academic discourse but also undermining the integrity of our higher education system. It is imperative that we act swiftly and decisively. Congress must demand transparency in financial dealings involving foreign entities, enforce rigorous reporting requirements, and ensure that institutions of higher learning uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct. The protection of our educational institutions and the safety of our students depend on our commitment to addressing these threats head-on and implementing the necessary reforms.”

Committee Chair Representative Jason Smith said during the discussion: “The explosion of antisemitic activity on college campuses has been supported and encouraged by bad actors who, in many cases, have used tax-exempt organizations for those purposes. The violence and hatred directed at Jewish Americans and in support of terrorist organizations like Hamas are not some organic uprising. They are well-orchestrated efforts by anti-American and anti-Jewish organizations within the United States that provide financial and logistical support to those who harass and threaten Jewish students.”

ISGAP Policy Recommendations: