ADL CEO, Ritchie Torres criticize campaign which calls Democrat VP option 'Genocide Josh'

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt thanked New York House Representative Ritchie Torres on Saturday for highlighting the antisemitism of a new anonymous campaign against the possible appointment of Pennsylvania Senator Josh Shapiro as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate for the 2024 presidential elections.

Thank you, @RitchieTorres, for calling out antisemitism when you see it.Perhaps it's no surprise to see these anonymous activists go after @governorshapiro – the one Jewish potential nominee - when you consider the orgs these activists claim as their alma maters: DSA,… https://t.co/usLqP7fYX2 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 26, 2024

The campaign is titled “Say No to Genocide Josh” and claims that “Josh Shapiro has compared peaceful protestors to KKK ralliers, has opposed a ceasefire in Palestine, has promoted private school vouchers, and has covered up a sexual harassment scandal in his own office.” The campaign is completely anonymous.

“Selecting a Vice Presidential nominee with anti-Palestinian and pro-war views will depress turnout among Muslim, Arab-American, and young voters, and greatly reduce the excitement that comes with a new nominee,” the organization’s statement read.

In response to the campaign, Torres stated on X, formerly Twitter, “Every potential nominee for Vice President is pro-Israel. Yet only one, Josh Shapiro, has been singled out by a far-left smear campaign calling him 'Genocide Josh.' The reason he is treated differently from the rest? Antisemitism.

“The antisemitic far left must never be given veto power over the selection of a presidential running mate,” Torres added. US Vice President Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro react during a visit to the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt/File Photo)

Jonathan Greenblatt's comments

The ADL CEO thanked Torres for “calling out antisemitism when you see it.

“Perhaps it's no surprise to see these anonymous activists go after @governorshapiro—the one Jewish potential nominee—when you consider the organs these activists claim as their alma maters: DSA, Uncommitted, et al.,” Greenblatt stated.

“And behold how these ‘brave’ activists take ‘courageous’ positions even as they conceal their identities online just like they hide their faces in real life,” Greenblatt concluded, adding the hashtag “cowards” at the end of the statement.

The phrase “Genocide Josh”’ was a phrase originally leveled at President Joe Biden at pro-Palestinian demonstrations where he would be called “Genocide Joe” by activists.

On Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, in December, Shapiro stated, “Israel not only has a right to defend itself, I think Israel has a responsibility to combat Hamas head-on and to defeat Hamas,” at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America.