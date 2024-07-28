'Genocide Olympics': Paris police investigating antisemitism at Israel-Paraguay soccer match

The Paris Olympics have kicked off with a high-security involvement, particularly in light of the Israel-Hamas war and protests over Israel's participation in the games.

French police are currently investigating incidents that occurred during the soccer match between Israel and Paraguay this past Saturday, French news site Le Parisien reported on Sunday.

Le Parisien reported that the Israeli anthem was booed, and antisemitic gestures were observed during the match.

Palestinian flags and anti-Israel banner raised

Near 8:00 p.m., spectators raised Palestinian flags and a banner reading "Genocide Olympics," Le Parisien reported as learning from police sources.

Those spectators also mimed and made gestures labeled antisemitic, perpetuating stereotypes such as hooked noses and kippah, directed towards Israeli supporters, Le Parisien noted. Paris 2024 Olympics - Football - Men's Group D - Israel vs Paraguay - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - July 27, 2024. (credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS)

The police in the 16th arrondissement of Paris are investigating those involved and to identify the ten individuals involved.