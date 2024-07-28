Montreal electronic street signs display ‘Globalize the intifada’

Anti-Israel activists reprogrammed Montreal electronic street signs to display pro-Palestinian messages, according to an activist group and local politician.

"Globalize the intifada," read one sign, alternating with "Free Palestine, escalate now."

Another smaller sign claimed that 186,000 Gazans had been killed since the start of the war, also calling for "intifada now."

"During the night, we diverted road signs in order to diffuse messages in solidarity with Palestine," activists shared through the Instagram accounts of Palestine Action Montréal and Clash Montreal. "The genocidal state can try to ignore our anger, but we will never stop."

Investigation into hate speech

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi filed an official letter to Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante demanding that she launch an investigation into hate propaganda, such as the electronic signs that have led to an atmosphere of antisemitism and violence on the island. Levi said that Plante's inaction regarding aggressive protests and encampments had allowed anarchy to spread. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plate speaks during a vigil in memory of a Muslim family that was killed in London, Ontario in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada June 11, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/Andrej Ivanov)

"Criminals believe that they can do what they want without the fear of consequences," said Levi, sharing a screenshot of the electronic signs. "Criminals now believe they have impunity to the point where they openly celebrate their criminal activities on social media."

In addition to an investigation into the particular incident, Levi demanded Montreal apologize to its residents and issue a statement that the city did not support or tolerate the use of its assets spreading such messages.