Dozens of Gazans wounded after ambushing aid truck

Dozens of Palestinians in Gaza were injured following an ambush and looting of humanitarian aid trucks, with the IDF responding to the situation, Israeli media reported on Thursday. 

Gazans were reportedly trampled and crushed after they looted humanitarian aid trucks entering the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF ensured the trucks were allowed to proceed into Gaza, as local residents surrounded the trucks. During the incident, dozens of Gazans were injured as a result of pushing and trampling, as well as by IDF fire. 

The incident is under review, according to the IDF.

This is a developing story. 

