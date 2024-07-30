‘The flood is coming': threatening pro-Hamas graffiti left near Calgary synagogue

Threatening pro-Hamas messages were graffitied near a Calgary synagogue and Jewish day school over the weekend, Canadian Jewish organizations announced on Monday.

“The flood is coming,” read black graffiti photographed by the Calgary Jewish Federation near the Beth Tzedec Congregation and Calgary Jewish Academy.

Al-Aqsa Flood was the Hamas operational name of the October 7 Massacre. The Calgary Federation said on social media that the reference emphasized an “insidious” intent to intimidate the community.

As 1000s gathered amongst the graffiti, Calgary's Jewish community & our allies showed we will not back down in the face of hate. Thank you @CalgaryPolice & @RCMPAlberta for ensuring that our community was able to gather safely in the face of these disturbing threats & Jew hate. pic.twitter.com/8GYEh2sQcu — Jewish Calgary (@Jewishcalgary) July 29, 2024

Next to the phrase was an inverted red triangle, a symbol often used and popularized by Hamas propaganda videos to denote the targeting of enemies.

The red triangle appeared in two more locations, along a wall near the Jewish sites. One red triangle was coupled with the phrase “free Palestine,” and the other was next to graffiti saying “for Hind Rajab.” A scene from the October 7 massacre on Kibbutz Be'eri (credit: Aviv Abergel, Via Maariv)

Rajab was allegedly killed by IDF fire during fighting in the Gaza Strip in January, and her memory has served as a rallying call for pro-Palestinian activists.

Graffiti appeared during pro-Israel demonstration

The graffiti appeared as thousands of community members took part in a Sunday Calgary Jews Stand United Walk With Israel.

“Images of Jewish hatred and public death threats to Calgary’s Jewish community were on display this weekend near a synagogue and Jewish day school as a means to intimidate the local community and its allies as they walked for Israel and against antisemitism,” the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on X.

Member of Parliament Shuv Majumdar said that the incident was an act of intimidation but that it would not work against locals.

“We must always defend the freedom of all Canadians to worship in peace, and protect innocents from monsters trafficking in violent ideologies,” Majumdar said on social media. “We will call out antizionism and antisemitism at every turn. We choose freedom over fear.”