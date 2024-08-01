US flag burns as Hamas flags fly high over New York City's Times Square

An American flag was burned, and terrorist flags were flown at a Times Square anti-Israel protest on Wednesday, according to footage published by Within Our Lifetime.

A US flag could be seen burning on the ground as a white Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades flag was waved above it during a protest against a pro-Israel event honoring former IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. (res) Jonathan Conricus.

American flag burned in NYC as Hamas Al-Qassam flag is waved above it. A man with what appears to be a Hezbollah headband is watching. pic.twitter.com/N7Q6QlX4kI — Michael Starr (@StarrJpost) August 1, 2024

A green Al-Qassam flag could be seen in another video posted on X by the anti-Israel group as could a standard Hamas flag.

“The supporters of the genocidal apartheid state of israel will never have a moment of peace,” Within Our Lifetime said on social media.

The group alleged that a pro-Israel activists approached the crowd and pepper sprayed several pro-Palestinian protestors, which included children

One man with a Hezbollah headband was alleged by the New York Post to have been holding the portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Within Our Lifetime eulogized Haniyeh after he was allegedly killed by Israeli operatives in Tehran on Wednesday, calling him a martyred “leader of Palestinian resistance.”

“The zionist project assumes that assassinations and massacres will halt the march of freedom from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River, from the North to the South, but the 76 year-long history of the struggle for Palestine proves otherwise,” WOL said on X, also condemning the IDF’s killing of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in New York City, the Bronx Anti-War Coalition and Friends of Swazi Freedom held a vigil in the memory of Haniyeh and Sonya Massey, who was shot in her Illinois home by police on July 6. Flowers and a Palestinian Keffiyeh were placed next to a photograph of Massey, according to images published by the groups. A speaker held up a photograph of Haniyeh at the vigil site.

Hamas and Hezbollah are both designated by the US State Department as foreign terrorist organizations.