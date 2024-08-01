Los Angeles synagogue vandalized again: Windows shattered in latest attack

A Los Angeles synagogue’s windows were smashed last Thursday, two months after the Jewish house of worship was damaged, Kahal Ahavas Yisroel vice president Rivky Netkin told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The synagogue had recently completed payments and repairs last Tuesday after a front window was broken in a May 23 incident when two suspects broke both windows last Thursday.

Netkin said that security footage showed one of the suspects filming the vandalism with their phone. The two laughed and ran after both windows were broken.

The damage was discovered on Friday morning, and the same wooden boards used to cover the damage in May were used to board up one of the shattered windows. Vandalism outside Pittsburgh Jewish Federation, left, and a Chabad synagogue, right, in Pittsburgh, July 29, 2024. (credit: Courtesy Pittsburgh Jewish Federation)

The mezuzah gave it away

Netkin didn’t know who the perpetrators were or what their motive was. The synagogue had no sign to avoid such incidents during “turbulent” times. The only indication that the building was used by Jews was a mezuzah, a container of religious text traditionally fastened on door frames of Jewish homes and institutions.

The congregation hadn’t been certain if the May incident had been a targeted act against the Jewish community or random vandalism because of inoperative cameras, but the fresh incident raised suspicions.

“The fact that the same type of damage was done within a few months makes us feel that it was done with intent and hate. We are working closely with the detectives on the case who are working on finding the vandals,” said Netkin. “We really want to spread awareness on how Jews are being targeted and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable. This not only serves justice but also reinforces a commitment to safeguarding all communities from future harm.”