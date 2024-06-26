Synagogues across the world are in danger, org. tells Netanyahu in emergency letter

Synagogues around the world are vulnerable to terrorist attacks and Israel's aid is needed in protecting them, the World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues pleaded of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli in a letter on Wednesday.

The organization urged the Israeli government to engage in diplomatic efforts with friends and partners around the world. Global awareness had to be raised about the increasing danger presented to Jewish houses of worship. The group also said that Jews had to be made more cautious about the dangers of attacks.

Security had to increased at synagogues in the diaspora by promoting cooperation with local security forces, said the group. It was also willing to contribute to the hiring of security.

Fertile ground for terror

As part of guaranteeing the safety of synagogues, the group also called for states to increase the punishment for harming holy sites.

The World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues pointed to recent incidents in Dagestan and California as examples how Jewish sites were being targeted by extremists since October 7 since another front in the war had been opened by antisemites against the Jewish people

"Synagogues and holy places around the world are fertile ground for terrorist organizations -- they can act in a targeted manner against Jews, which puts those who come to pray at their gates in real danger," said the organization. "We urge you to act immediately to protect and preserve the synagogues in the Diaspora before it is too late." An interior view of Derbent synagogue following an attack by gunmen and a fire, in Derbent in the region of Dagestan, Russia June 24, 2024. (credit: HEAD OF THE DAGESTAN REGION SERGEI MELIKOV VIA TELEGRAM/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

On Sunday two synagogues were attacked, along with two churches, in Makhachkala and Derbent. The Kele-Numaz Synagogue in Derbent was all but destroyed by gunmen who set it on fire.

The same day protests against an Israeli real estate vent at the Adas Torah synagogue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood devolved into a riot. Brawls broke out and Jewish community members were beaten and sprayed with bear mace. Confrontations spread into the rest of the neighborhood and activists attempted to vandalize least one kosher restaurant.

"Synagogues around the world are the center of Jewish existence in the diaspora and continue the Jewish people's chain of generations throughout history," said the letter. "In many cases, the synagogues serve as the centers of the local Jewish community and provide an education and study center for future generations."