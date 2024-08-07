Protester who chanted 'from the river to the sea' fined by German court

A protester who chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" at a Berlin rally following the October 7 massacre was fined €600 by a German court, The New York Times reported earlier this week.

Judge Birgit Blazer explained her ruling by stating that the phrase, along with the timing in which the slogan was shouted, “could only be understood as a denial of Israel’s right to exist and an endorsement of the attack," NYT cited her as saying.

NYT named the protester as 22-year-old Ava Moayeri, a Geman of Iranian origins.

Moayeri originally faced three years of prison.

Since the October 7 massacre, the number of antisemitic incidents in Germany has surged by 83%, according to the RIAS watchdog

Out of the 4,782 recorded incidents, half were anti-Israel based, RIAS said, adding that many included the relativization and denial of the Holocaust.

Reuters contributed to this report.