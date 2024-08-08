Rashida Tlaib reposts fake poll claiming 47% Israelis support IDF rape of Palestinians

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib reposted a doctored poll claiming that 47% of Israelis believe IDF soldiers have a right to rape Palestinians, which was tweeted by Noura Erakat, who later admitted that it was fake on X, formerly Twitter.

Erakat posted on Wednesday a doctored image of an N12 poll, stating, "When you tell a society they have a right to commit genocide, surely they believe they have a right to rape," and suggesting that the 47% of Israelis believe that it is justified to rape a handcuffed terrorist.

In her post, which has since been deleted, Erakat shared an image with the poll's title completely changed. Originally, N12's poll illustrated the Israeli public's stance regarding the claims that the Israeli government relies on terrorism supporters.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib reposts a doctored poll on X which claims that Israelis agree that IDF soldiers are allowed to rape a Palestinian. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

However, the doctored image which Erakat shared on X claims that 47% of the Israeli public "agree that a soldier is allowed to rape a Palestinian."

Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shared Erakat's post, contributing to the spread of news and anti-Israel propaganda. However, shortly after Tlaib shared the post, American journalist Yasher (Alex) Ali posted on X, stating, "Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has retweeted the tweet on the left which contains a digitally altered image."

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has retweeted the tweet on the left which contains a digitally altered image. That is NOT what the poll question was. The poll question was do you think the government has surrendered to terrorist supporters? The authentic poll, in the screenshot… pic.twitter.com/8QRLgvgHu8 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 8, 2024

He further noted that "the authentic poll... was from 2022.

Deleting the fake news

After deleting the original post, which Ali shared, highlighting in yellow that Congresswoman Tlaib reposted, Erakat deleted her original post and shared: "Rep Tlaib trusted me, and posting this [without] cross-checking was my mistake."

Additionally, Ali messaged Erakat, stating, "That poll is fake. I don't expect some random loser to care, but I do expect a member of Congress not to retweet this dreck. You're a disgrace, Rep. Tlaib."

Rep Tlaib trusted me & posting this wo cross checking was my mistake. But surely u understand how one would take this poll to be true in light of video of gang rape of a Palestinian detainee & Knesset + public debate on whether such rape should be ok. THAT is the disgrace, Alex. https://t.co/H3tWWgnXQD — Noura Erakat (@4noura) August 8, 2024

In response to the message Ali sent Erakat, she argued that "surely [you] understand how one would take this poll to be true in light of [a] video of gang rape of a Palestinian detainee & Knesset + public debate on whether such rape should be ok."