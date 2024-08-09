‘Hamas haven’: UK Pride event denies Jewish group’s participation 

The Brighton & Hove Pride parade has been accused of being a “Hamas haven” following its decision to reject an application for Jewish and Proud’s participation in last week’s event, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Thursday.

Jewish and Proud, a group that contains 50-100 Jewish LGBTQ+-identifying individuals, told the JC they were left feeling devastated and completely betrayed.”

Jewish and Proud was reportedly denied an official place in the parade because its application “did not meet the criteria” of putting LGBT+ identity as the main focus of the group.

The Jewish “community activist group,” in response to the rejection, accused Brighton & Hove Pride of creating expectations on Jewish groups “that are not made of others.”

The accusation against the Pride organizers came as members of Jewish and Proud witnessed other groups participate in the event despite not centering their identities around being LGBTQ+. Thousands attend the Jerusalem Pride and Tolerance March. May 30, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The event organizers have also reportedly upset pro-Palestinian movements after refusing a request by Queers 4 Palestine to drop sponsors Coca-Cola and Costa Coffee and have no political parties or police presence at the parade.

The organizers wrote to Queers 4 Palestine, calling for the release of hostages and stating that they would review their sponsors at future parades.

The JC noted that the letter did not condemn Hamas’s October 7 massacre.

Despite Queers 4 Palestine threatening to boycott the event for failing to obey its demands, attendees were seen waving Palestinian flags and inverted triangles.

An Organizer for Jewish and Proud told the JC that the Pride organizers “did nothing” to stop the “Hamas apologists leading the convoy” - allowing them to march alongside the official delegations.

“I was surprised when I saw Palestinian flags and no attempt to remove them after organizers explicitly told us that no national flags would be allowed. But then it got even worse when we saw all the red triangles. It felt like a Hamas haven,” a Jewish and Proud attendee said. “It feels devastating and a complete betrayal that they would treat the Jewish delegation so poorly. Brighton Pride organizers have shown their clear bias, and it’s extremely hurtful to be turned away at a time of rampant antisemitism.”

Investigations pending

Brighton Pride promised to look into the allegations when asked by the JC, adding that the parade was “disrupted several times due to protest activity from different groups along the route. All interactions with protesters followed multi-agency approved security measures and were taken following advice from event control including the Police and Council.”

“We are welcoming to people of all faiths and races. Pride is an inclusive international protest movement that exists to campaign for global LGBTQI+ rights. We have openly condemned antisemitism and repeatedly said that our city is a place where antisemitism, Islamophobia and all hate crimes must be denounced and rejected.

“We recognize the right to protest. We are keen to continue constructive conversations with groups who are petitioning us and protesting for action.”