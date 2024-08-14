French Olympic athlete suspended for anti-Israel posts on X

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 14, 2024 16:37
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 09, 2024. Muhammad Abdallah Kounta of France reacts after competing in heat 2. (photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)
Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 09, 2024. Muhammad Abdallah Kounta of France reacts after competing in heat 2.
(photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

French 400-meter runner Muhammad Abdallah Kounta, who took part in the Paris Olympics, has been suspended by the French Athletics Federation after an X account dug up hate speech posted by the athlete, the sports minister said on Wednesday.

"The Federation's president confirmed he has suspended the athlete and referred the matter both to the public prosecutor and to the Federation's disciplinary committee," Amelie Oudea-Castera said on X.

X account Sword of Solomon on Tuesday highlighted some tweets posted by Kounta between 2021 and 2024 in which, among other things, he professes hatred for Israel.

Past anti-Israel tweets uncovered

After the revelations, the athlete posted a picture of himself wrapped in a French flag on his social media accounts, saying he was sorry if he had offended people.

"I'm against genocides and all forms of racism or injustice and I don't think I need to prove how much I love my country. People who were there in the Stade de France (where the athletic events took place) can attest that fact," Kounta said.



