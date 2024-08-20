Candace Owens' father-in-law lord condemns antisemitism, antizionism

Candace Owens' father-in-law Lord Michael Farmer decried antisemitism and defended Israel's military operations against Hamas on Monday night, in response to Owen's recent diatribes about Jewish conspiracies, Zionism, and opposition to the Israel-Hamas War.

Farmer said that growing up in the wake of World War II, he was very aware of the "cruelty meted out" against Jews during that period, and warned that it could happen anywhere.

"Such sadism lay dormant in the heart of everyone," Farmer said on social media.

The lord, who is vice-chair trustee of the Council of Christians and Jews which serves as a forum of engagement between British citizens of the two faiths, shared on social media that he had lifelong friends who were Jewish and that as a Christian, he believed in Jesus who was born a Jew and whose closest disciples and family were Jews.

Farmer had recently visited Israel, and defended the Jewish state as being forced to prosecute the war by Hamas. Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"Israel is a rare example of a democracy in the Middle East, a liberal state governed by the rule of law. Of course, it has the right to defend its citizens when murderously attacked on its soil in one of the cruelest and most callous pogroms in history," said Farmer. "We cannot forget the large number of innocent hostages that were taken: many have died, and some are still missing. Israel faces an existential threat as Hamas, the terrorist organisation, has stated their intention to destroy it. And of course, the plight of civilians in Gaza is also utterly appalling but I see Israel has little option but to fight its enemy where it chooses to hide itself – in tunnels under key infrastructure and behind innocent civilians."

Owens had hosted a livestream on X on "The Truth about Zionism" featuring public figures who had recently engaged in antisemitic or anti-Israel rhetoric, such as Dan Bilzerian and Andrew and Tristan Tate.

The livestream saw 2.1 Million X users listen to the space, which saw the conversation oscillate between theories on Jewish pedophilia, the Talmud, and suppression of criticism of Israeli action in its war against Hamas.

"A lot of people are starting to ask questions about Zionism," said Owens, before claiming that there were groups using allegations of antisemitism to dismiss her theories that Sigmund Freud was a Kabbalist who worked to hide mass pedophilia in his country. She alleged that the issue was connected to the 18th century Frankist religious movement, claiming that founder Jacob Frank was related to Leo Frank, who was lynched in 1915 for the alleged murder of Mary Phagan and posthumously pardoned in 1986. Owens asserted that Bnai Brith and the Antidefamation League had covered up that Frank had indeed killed the girl, and were engaged in further cover-ups.

Owens said that many Conservative commentators were against Israel but were afraid to speak out.

"If you speak out about this topic, you might be killed," said Owens, alleging that Rabbi Shmuley Boteach threatened her life because of her criticism of Israel and statements that October 7 was not a justification for supposed "wiping out" of Palestinians.

Owens highlighted the backlash against rapper Kanye West for his antisemitic statements, and defended him as a victim.

Candance Owens and Tristan Tate

The former Daily Wire commentator had also expressed in a conversation with Tristan Tate on an August 14 episode of her show that Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was married to a Jew and that Stalinists were "part of the Jewish cabal."

Tate told Owens that the state of Israel was engaging in war crimes, and his brother Andrew claimed on the Sunday livestream that Israel was immune to criticism for acts that other states would be lambasted over, and that it was engaged in genocide in terrorism. He also denied that rapes and beheadings of babies occurred on October 7.

Bilzerian said on the livestream that he had decided to speak up because of IDF military forays into the Hamas stronghold of Rafah, and because he believed that Israel intentionally attacked the USS Liberty warship in the 1967 friendly fire incident.